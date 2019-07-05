Home > World

‘Wolf of Wall Street’ producer, Riza Aziz, is arrested in Malaysia fund scandal

>> Richard C Paddock, The New York Times

Published: 05 Jul 2019 01:42 AM BdST Updated: 05 Jul 2019 01:42 AM BdST

Hollywood producer Riza Aziz, stepson of former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak, was arrested in Malaysia on Thursday and will face money-laundering charges in a long-running scandal over billions of dollars in missing government funds.

Riza, whose Red Granite Pictures produced the Oscar-nominated film “The Wolf of Wall Street,” was released on bail. He will appear in court Friday in Kuala Lumpur, the capital, to be charged, said the head of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission, Latheefa Koya.

Riza joins his mother, stepfather and a longtime friend in facing charges in the disappearance of as much as $4.5 billion from a government investment fund that was controlled by Najib, the 1Malaysia Development Berhad.

The scandal rocked Malaysia and led to the ouster of Najib last year, the first time that his party, the United Malays National Organization, had lost power in the country.

The missing money fuelled the lavish lifestyles of the Najib family and Riza’s longtime friend Jho Low, according to prosecutors and the US Justice Department.

The missing money also helped finance Riza’s movies, authorities say. The Justice Department accused Red Granite Pictures of using money stolen from the investment fund, known as 1MDB, to produce “Dumb and Dumber To” and “Daddy’s Home” as well as “The Wolf of Wall Street”.

Red Granite agreed last year to pay $60 million to settle an assets seizure lawsuit filed by the Justice Department over the three films.

Prosecutors allege that much of the money found its way to Low, Riza’s friend, who used it to travel the globe and live an opulent lifestyle. He is accused of using the money to purchase a $250 million yacht, jewellery and paintings for celebrity friends, including model Miranda Kerr and Leonardo DiCaprio, who starred in “The Wolf of Wall Street.”

Authorities have since seized the yacht, and Kerr and DiCaprio have handed over the costly gifts they received. Low is on the run and believed to be in China.

1MDB was established and overseen by Najib, who was both prime minister and finance minister.

