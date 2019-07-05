Home > World

‘Wolf of Wall Street’ producer charged with 1MDB money laundering in Malaysia

  >>  Reuters

Published: 05 Jul 2019 10:04 AM BdST Updated: 05 Jul 2019 10:05 AM BdST

Malaysia on Friday charged one of the "Wolf of Wall Street" film producers, and stepson of former prime minister Najib Razak, with money laundering, alleging he misappropriated $248 million linked to state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).
Related Stories

Riza Aziz, a co-founder of Hollywood production firm Red Granite Pictures that was behind the Oscar-nominated film "The Wolf of Wall Street," was charged with five counts of money laundering.

Prosecutors alleged Riza received a total of $248 million as a result of misappropriation of 1MDB funds.

Riza pleaded not guilty to all the charges. Each charge carries a financial penalty of up to five million ringgit ($1.21 million), a maximum jail term of five years, or both.

The court granted Riza bail at one million ringgit and asked him to surrender his passports.

After unexpectedly losing an election to Mahathir Mohamad in May last year, Najib has been slapped with a series of corruption charges, mostly tied to losses at now-defunct 1MDB.

Najib, who founded 1MDB in 2009, faces 42 criminal charges related to huge losses at the fund and other state entities. He has pleaded not guilty and has consistently denied wrongdoing.

The US Justice Department has estimated that a total of $4.5 billion was misappropriated by high-level officials at 1MDB and their associates between 2009 and 2014.

1MDB is being investigated in at least six countries for alleged money laundering and graft.

US prosecutors have said Red Granite had financed three films using funds they suspect were stolen from 1MDB.

Red Granite paid the US government $60 million in September 2017 to settle a civil forfeiture claim over the rights to "The Wolf of Wall Street".

Print Friendly and PDF

Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - Pakistan v Afghanistan - Headingley, Leeds, Britain - June 29, 2019 Pakistan's Sarfaraz Ahmed reacts after losing his wicket Action Images via Reuters
Pakistan keen to end
WC on a high: Sarfaraz
Train hard, play easy: Aussie coach
Tigers eye happy ending for Mashrafe
WI sign off with win over Afghans

More stories

Plastic bottles are sorted out from other materials in Hickman County, Tennessee, May 14, 2019. The New York Times

Beverage companies embrace recycling

EDS. RETRANSMISSION TO PROVIDE HIGHER RESOLUTION FILE ** Floats for the Independence Day parade are prepared on the National Mall in Washington, July 4, 2019

Two Americas, celebrating separately in one place

‘Wolf of Wall Street’ producer charged with money laundering

A Hazara girl with traditional jewellery poses for a photograph during a practice ahead of the Hazara Culture Day at the Qayum Papa Stadium in Mariabad, Quetta, Pakistan, June 21, 2019. REUTERS

Fear and defiance mark life for Pakistan's minority Hazaras

Big quake rattles California

Oil supertanker Grace 1 on suspicion of being carrying Iranian crude oil to Syria is seen near Gibraltar, Spain in this picture obtained from social media, July 4, 2019. REUTERS

Britain seizes Iranian oil tanker over Syria sanctions

Riza Aziz (right) and Joey McFarland (left), founders of Red Granite Pictures, the producer of the Oscar-nominated film ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’. (J Emilio Flores/The New York Times)

Malaysia arrests ‘Wolf of Wall Street’ producer

Boat with dozens of migrants capsizes off Tunisia

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.