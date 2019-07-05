Two Americas, celebrating separately in one place

On the Capitol side Thursday afternoon, a smattering of mostly local residents, some carrying picnic hampers, waited in the humid weather for the traditional Independence Day concert featuring singer-songwriter Carole King, the National Symphony Orchestra, a special guest appearance by the Muppets and fireworks at nightfall.

On the Lincoln Memorial side, a raucous crowd of President Donald Trump’s faithful, wearing red hats and plastic rain ponchos, pushing strollers, leaning on canes and lugging lawn chairs, Chihuahuas and at least one Great Dane, began arriving more than six hours before Trump’s scheduled speech.

Dodging thundershowers, they pitched tents and blanket encampments inside a muddy, cyclone-fenced enclosure in the shadow of the jumbotron, chanting “USA!” and “Four more years!” as they awaited the president’s words.

A statue of President Donald Trump erected by protesters on the National Mall ahead of the evening's Independence Day ceremony in Washington, July 4, 2019

“There must be a million of us,” said Ron Beauchemin, 53, hyperbolising as he swept his eyes over the crowd streaming through security and lined up 90 deep at a nearby hot-dog stand.

Beauchemin and his wife, Crystal, 56, who own a moving business, had come up from Sarasota, Florida, for the weekend, accompanied by Darlene Izzo, 53, an accountant from Sanibel Island, whom they had met at a Trump rally.

“God sent Darlene to me,” Crystal Beauchemin said. The group had chipped in on a $25 Chick-fil-A gift card for Trump and planned to deliver it during a White House tour they had booked for Friday. “He likes burgers and fast food,” Ron Beauchemin said.

“I have three sons in the Marines, and I wanted to bring my grandchildren to the White House,” Crystal Beauchemin said. But she left them at home, afraid of anti-Trump demonstrators “hitting people with crowbars and throwing cement on them,” she said.

Crowbars and cement were absent from Thursday’s festivities. The giant “Trump baby” balloon made only intermittent appearances, partly grounded by rain.

Supporters of President Donald Trump wave a Betsy Ross flag outside of the White House on Independence Day in Washington, July 4, 2019

In the middle of the Mall, at the Smithsonian Metro stop, people disembarked from the subway and headed either east to the symphony band shell or west to the jumbotron and MAGA encampment.

In the dead centre of this demilitarised zone stood the Frisch family.

“We’re just here for the dinosaurs,” said Kyle Frisch, 32, wandering with his brother Kevin, 27, toward the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History flanking the Mall.

They were visiting their father, Neil Frisch, and were in Washington for a long weekend that began with a Rolling Stones concert. They planned to avoid Trump’s speech and watch the fireworks from Neil Frisch’s waterfront rooftop.

“To me politics is all kids playing in a sandbox,” Neil Frisch said. “I wish they’d get some things done.”

Laura Rathbun watches a marching band perform with her daughters Madelyn, 4, and Alexis, 6, right, ahead of the "Salute to America" celebration for Independence Day on the National Mall in Washington, July 4, 2019

A man who would identify himself only as Jay was also there and confessed that Thursday on the Mall was “the first time I’ve ever seen a MAGA hat up close.”

“I live in a kind of liberal bubble,” in College Park, Maryland, he said. He was downtown for a screening of “Echo in the Canyon,” about the 1960s music scene in Los Angeles. “I thought I’d take a picture of the tanks just to show how bizarre the world has gotten. But I don’t want to get into any fights,” he said, moving toward the Metro.

Moving east toward the band shell, the Mall was mostly empty Thursday afternoon, except for a group of girls taking photos of one another holding miniature versions of the Trump baby balloon, and a woman carried a placard reading “Fight Ignorance, Not Immigrants” under her arm.

The Correa family, from the Washington suburb of Gaithersburg, Maryland, was celebrating daughter Kenzie’s fifth birthday with a Smithsonian visit and carousel ride. “It would be really cool” for son Logan, 15 months, to see the tanks outside the Lincoln Memorial, said his mother, Nikki Correa. But instead the family was headed home. Trump’s salute to America “honestly is a complete embarrassment,” she said.

Back on the Trump side, the crowd gradually thickened, converging at the Washington Monument into a sea of people wearing Trump paraphernalia. A heavily tattooed man pushed a shopping cart, selling banners with a full-color photo of Trump and the slogan “A Hero Will Rise.”

Rain falls on the crowd waiting for the "Salute to America" celebration for Independence Day on the National Mall in Washington, July 4, 2019

A man in a Superman T-shirt carried a sign reading “Are You Good Enough to Go to Heaven?” A family purchased matching “Keep America Great” T-shirts from a sidewalk vendor. “That’s what they’re changing it to, kids!” a woman told two children. “Make America Great Again, Keep America Great. 2020!”

A middle-age man blitzed past on a scooter and shouted, “This city is in desperate need of Jesus!”

The Beauchemins and Izzo were standing between the flag salesman and a bottled-water vendor, looking for directions to the rally. Izzo wore a MAGA T-shirt and a shawl resembling an American flag with armholes; her toenails were painted in stars and stripes. Crystal Beauchemin wore a commemorative “Salute to America” T-shirt and red, white and blue Mardi Gras beads; Ron Beauchemin wore a black-and-white “Trump 2020” tank top with a sketch of the president’s face.

Helped by a bystander, they made it through security as the rain started, passing a likeness of Trump sitting on a golden toilet and holding a cellphone as a recording played his voice saying, “No collusion.”

A young boy in a "Make American Great Again" hat watches the Independence Day parade in Washington, July 4, 2019

“Why do they hate him so much?” Crystal Beauchemin said. “Look at that disrespect. Nobody has ever been so disrespectful of a president.”

“Umbrellas down!” people shouted, as the Marine band played on the jumbotron, and children pressed up against the fencing to see. “USA! USA!”

More and more people, most of them white, squeezed into the enclosure. A man hoisted two little boys wearing flag-printed shirts onto his shoulders. “Look at them,” Crystal Beauchemin said. “That’s America.”

This rally “is not about politics,” she said. “It’s about our country.”

