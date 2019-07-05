Norway politician forced sex on asylum-seekers: Court finds
>> Richard Martyn-Hemphill, The New York Times
Published: 05 Jul 2019 02:03 PM BdST Updated: 05 Jul 2019 02:03 PM BdST
One of Norway’s most prominent politicians has been convicted of abusing his power to force three young men seeking asylum in the country to have sex with him.
Svein Ludvigsen, a former fisheries minister and a regional governor, was sentenced to five years in prison for exploiting the men’s vulnerability and compelling them to have sex.
Over the course of the trial, the court heard testimony that Ludvigsen, 72, gave the men the false impression that as governor of the district of Troms he had the power to decide people’s asylum status.
The court reached its decision Wednesday and announced it Thursday.
The abuse of the three men took place between 2011 and 2017. One of them said he was 17 when he first met Ludvigsen. Another said he had an intellectual impairment.
The victims, now in their 20s and 30s, told the court that Ludvigsen had convinced them that he could either deport them or secure their permanent residency in Norway, depending on how they responded to his demands for sex.
Human rights groups said the abuse exposed at the trial represents an extreme example of a wider problem of mistreatment of newcomers in Norway, a country that promotes its credentials as a world leader in human rights.
Asylum-seekers are often left in limbo while they await decisions on their cases. Their advocates said they hoped the trial raised greater awareness of their plight.
“The verdict is important, and shows the vulnerability of young unaccompanied asylum-seekers and refugees,” said Ann-Magrit Austena, general secretary of the Norwegian Organization for Asylum Seekers. She called Ludvigsen’s actions a “violent breach of trust.”
Ludvigsen was the fisheries minister in a centre-right government from 2001 to 2005 and served as the appointed governor of Troms, in Norway’s far north, from 2006 until he retired from politics in 2014.
The court also ordered Ludvigsen to pay his victims, who came from countries in Asia and Africa, damages totaling 743,000 Norwegian kroner (about $87,000).
Ludvigsen’s lawyer, Kai Vaag, said his client would appeal the conviction. His prison term would not start until the appeal process is completed, which is not expected until the end of the year at the earliest.
Ole Magnus Strommen, a lawyer representing one of the victims, said his client was pleased that the court believed his story in the face of denials from such a senior public figure.
@2019 New York Times News Service
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Norway politician forced sex on asylum-seekers: Court finds
- India unveils budget aimed at boosting country's infrastructure
- He enjoys American coffee and restaurants. Is he a credible negotiator for Iran?
- Ordered deported, migrants hit with fines running into hundreds of thousands
- Two Americas, celebrating separately in one place
- ‘Wolf of Wall Street’ producer charged with 1MDB money laundering in Malaysia
- Big quake rattles area of 20 million people in California; no one killed
- Tehran fumes as Britain seizes Iranian oil tanker over Syria sanctions
- 'Under siege': Fear and defiance mark life for Pakistan's minority Hazaras
- Beverage companies embrace recycling, until it costs them
Most Read
- Bangladesh, China sign five deals on power during Hasina’s visit
- Bangladesh desperate to beat Pakistan in ‘warrior’ Mashrafe’s final World Cup game at Lord’s
- Singapore doctors discourage sending Ershad abroad now, brother says
- ‘Wolf of Wall Street’ producer, Riza Aziz, is arrested in Malaysia fund scandal
- China, India step in to save Sundarbans being listed as World Heritage in Danger
- Ershad put on life support again as his health deteriorates, party official says
- Govt cancels Viqarunnisa principal recruitment process after alleged irregularities
- BTRC orders bandwidth cuts for Grameenphone, Robi over 'unpaid dues'
- Facebook gang ‘Bond 007’ in spotlight as Barguna murder suspect Nayon remains fugitive
- Pakistan keen to end World Cup on a high: Sarfaraz