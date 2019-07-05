Home > World

India unveils budget aimed at boosting country's infrastructure

  >>  Reuters

Published: 05 Jul 2019 12:41 PM BdST Updated: 05 Jul 2019 12:41 PM BdST

India on Friday unveiled a budget aimed at boosting infrastructure in several sectors, the first since the Bharatiya Janata Party led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned for a second term in power. Here are the highlights of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's budget for the 2019/20 fiscal year beginning April 1:

* India will become a $3trn economy in the current fiscal year, and a $5trn economy in the next few years

* India to invest heavily in infrastructure and job creation

* The government will carry out a restructuring of highway building programme to ensure enough capacity is created

* Railway infrastructure will need an investment of $72bln between 2018 and 2030

* India will enter into aircraft financing and leasing activities

Print Friendly and PDF

Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - Pakistan v Afghanistan - Headingley, Leeds, Britain - June 29, 2019 Pakistan's Sarfaraz Ahmed reacts after losing his wicket Action Images via Reuters
Pakistan keen to end
WC on a high: Sarfaraz
Stead confident NZ can fire in semi-finals
Train hard, play easy: Aussie coach
Tigers eye happy ending for Mashrafe

More stories

Plastic bottles are sorted out from other materials in Hickman County, Tennessee, May 14, 2019. The New York Times

Beverage companies embrace recycling

EDS. RETRANSMISSION TO PROVIDE HIGHER RESOLUTION FILE ** Floats for the Independence Day parade are prepared on the National Mall in Washington, July 4, 2019

Two Americas, celebrating separately in one place

‘Wolf of Wall Street’ producer charged with money laundering

A Hazara girl with traditional jewellery poses for a photograph during a practice ahead of the Hazara Culture Day at the Qayum Papa Stadium in Mariabad, Quetta, Pakistan, June 21, 2019. REUTERS

Fear and defiance mark life for Pakistan's minority Hazaras

Big quake rattles California

Oil supertanker Grace 1 on suspicion of being carrying Iranian crude oil to Syria is seen near Gibraltar, Spain in this picture obtained from social media, July 4, 2019. REUTERS

Britain seizes Iranian oil tanker over Syria sanctions

Riza Aziz (right) and Joey McFarland (left), founders of Red Granite Pictures, the producer of the Oscar-nominated film ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’. (J Emilio Flores/The New York Times)

Malaysia arrests ‘Wolf of Wall Street’ producer

Boat with dozens of migrants capsizes off Tunisia

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.