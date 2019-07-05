India unveils budget aimed at boosting country's infrastructure
>> Reuters
Published: 05 Jul 2019 12:41 PM BdST Updated: 05 Jul 2019 12:41 PM BdST
India on Friday unveiled a budget aimed at boosting infrastructure in several sectors, the first since the Bharatiya Janata Party led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned for a second term in power. Here are the highlights of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's budget for the 2019/20 fiscal year beginning April 1:
* India will become a $3trn economy in the current fiscal year, and a $5trn economy in the next few years
* India to invest heavily in infrastructure and job creation
* The government will carry out a restructuring of highway building programme to ensure enough capacity is created
* Railway infrastructure will need an investment of $72bln between 2018 and 2030
* India will enter into aircraft financing and leasing activities
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- He enjoys American coffee and restaurants. Is he a credible negotiator for Iran?
- Ordered deported, migrants hit with fines running into hundreds of thousands
- Two Americas, celebrating separately in one place
- ‘Wolf of Wall Street’ producer charged with 1MDB money laundering in Malaysia
- Big quake rattles area of 20 million people in California; no one killed
- Tehran fumes as Britain seizes Iranian oil tanker over Syria sanctions
- 'Under siege': Fear and defiance mark life for Pakistan's minority Hazaras
- Beverage companies embrace recycling, until it costs them
- ‘Wolf of Wall Street’ producer, Riza Aziz, is arrested in Malaysia fund scandal
- Boat with dozens of African migrants capsizes off Tunisia coast, survivor says
Most Read
- Bangladesh, China sign five deals on power during Hasina’s visit
- Bangladesh desperate to beat Pakistan in ‘warrior’ Mashrafe’s final World Cup game at Lord’s
- Singapore doctors discourage sending Ershad abroad now, brother says
- ‘Wolf of Wall Street’ producer, Riza Aziz, is arrested in Malaysia fund scandal
- China, India step in to save Sundarbans being listed as World Heritage in Danger
- Ershad put on life support again as his health deteriorates, party official says
- Govt cancels Viqarunnisa principal recruitment process after alleged irregularities
- Facebook gang ‘Bond 007’ in spotlight as Barguna murder suspect Nayon remains fugitive
- BTRC orders bandwidth cuts for Grameenphone, Robi over 'unpaid dues'
- DIG Mizanur’s nephew sent to jail in graft case