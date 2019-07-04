Home > World

Trump 'very fond' of Palestine's Abbas, willing to engage on peace plan: Kushner

  >>  Reuters

Published: 04 Jul 2019 09:16 PM BdST Updated: 04 Jul 2019 09:16 PM BdST

White House senior adviser Jared Kushner said on Wednesday that US President Donald Trump is fond of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and willing to engage with him, but Abbas was cool to the gesture.

In a conference call with reporters, Kushner said, 'Our door is always open' to the Palestinians.

The Palestinians have refused to talk to Kushner and other architects of a US peace initiative unveiled at a Bahrain workshop last week. Kushner at the Manama conference outlined a $50 billion economic revival plan for the Palestinian territories, Jordan, Egypt and Lebanon that is dependent on Israel and the Palestinians reaching a political settlement to their decades-old conflict.

Trump’s proposals to settling the thorny political issues remain secret and are to be released later this year. There are doubts among Palestinians as to whether his plan will include the long-standing goal of a “two-state solution” - Israel and Palestine existing side by side in peace.

“President Trump is very fond of President Abbas,” Kushner, who is Trump’s son-in-law, said. “He likes him very much personally. And at the right time if they’re willing to engage I believe that they’ll find that they’ll have an opportunity. Whether they will be willing to take that opportunity will be up to them.”

Abbas, asked about Kushner’s remarks in Ramallah, said he would resume dialogue with the United States should the latter assert its recognition of the two-state solution and the right of Palestinian refugees to return.

“You want a dialogue? If yes, then you need to recognize the two-state solution and that east Jerusalem is occupied and that the international legitimacy is the ground for any dialogue,” Abbas said during an event at his Ramallah office in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

“Send me those words on a piece of paper and the next day I will show up at the White House. Otherwise, no,” he said. “Therefore, we are not closing doors with the United States, we are keeping the door narrowly open. If they like it, they are welcome,” he added.

In comments likely to raise concerns among Palestinians, Kushner hinted that his peace plan might call on Palestinian refugees to settle where they are and not return to lands now in Israel.

Whether the hundreds of thousands of refugees from the 1948 war of Israel’s founding, who with their descendants now number around 5 million, would exercise a right of return has been among the thorniest issues in decades of difficult diplomacy.

Israel has long ruled out any such influx as destabilizing, arguing that refugees should stay where they are or in a future Palestinian state. But prospects of such a state arising in the occupied West Bank and the Gaza Strip are themselves in doubt.

Asked by a Lebanese reporter whether the United States hoped Arab countries hosting Palestinian refugees would accept them permanently in exchange for funding, Kushner declined to answer directly, saying the matter would be addressed later. But he suggested a comparison with Jews displaced from Middle Eastern countries in 1948, many of whom Israel took in.

“Look, you have a situation when this whole thing started where you had 800,000 Jewish refugees that came out of all the different Middle Eastern countries and you had 800,000, roughly, Palestinian refugees,” Kushner said. “And what’s happened to the Israeli - to the Jewish - refugees, is they have been absorbed by different places whereas the Arab world has not absorbed a lot of these refugees over time.

“I think that the people of Lebanon would love to see a resolution to this issue, one that is fair,” he said.

Print Friendly and PDF

Hope helps Windies to 311
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - Pakistan v Afghanistan - Headingley, Leeds, Britain - June 29, 2019 Pakistan's Sarfaraz Ahmed reacts after losing his wicket Action Images via Reuters
Pakistan keen to end
WC on a high: Sarfaraz
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - England v New Zealand - Emirates Riverside, Chester-Le-Street, Britain - July 3, 2019 England's Eoin Morgan talks with Liam Plunkett during the match Action Images via Reuters
Glimpses of our best: Morgan
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - England v New Zealand - Emirates Riverside, Chester-Le-Street, Britain - July 3, 2019 New Zealand's Kane Williamson looks on as they await the decision of a review as England's Mark Wood appeals to the umpire Action Images via Reuters
Williamson rues lack of Kiwi partnerships

More stories

Iran could consider talks with US if sanctions lifted

Trump-Kim meeting: US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un cross over a military demarcation line at the demilitarized zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas, in Panmunjom, South Korea, Jun 30, 2019. KCNA via REUTERS

North Korea says US is ‘hell-bent on hostile acts’

US-China trade talks to resume next week

44 die by air strike in Libya migrant detention center: UN

Volcano erupts in Italy, kills one person

Families of victims of Boeing flight crashes hold names and photos of their dead family members during an Aviation subcommittee hearing of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee about the status Boeing 737 MAX airplane, on Capitol Hill in Washington, May 15, 2019. Boeing said on July 3 that it would allocate $100 million to help the families and communities affected by the recent crashes of two of its 737 Max jets. The New York Times

Boeing pledges $100m to families of 737 Max crash victims

Australian student released from N Korea is 'good'

Oil supertanker bound for Syria detained in Gibraltar

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.