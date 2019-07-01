Ten people killed when private plane crashes into Texas hangar
>> Reuters
Published: 01 Jul 2019 11:22 AM BdST Updated: 01 Jul 2019 11:22 AM BdST
Ten people were killed on Sunday when their private turboprop airplane crashed into a hangar during take-off and burst into flames at the municipal airport in Addison, Texas, outside Dallas, an airport official said.
The twin-engine Beechcraft BE-350 King Air was destroyed by fire from the crash, according to Darci Neuzil, deputy director of Addison Airport, a general aviation facility located about 17 km north of downtown Dallas.
She said the plane had been headed for Florida when it took off at about 9 a.m. local time. Nobody on the ground was reported hurt, Neuzil added.
The plane had just lifted off the runway at the south end of the airport when it veered left, dropped its left wing and slammed into the hangar, the Dallas Morning News reported online, citing Addison fire department spokesman Edward Martelle.
There were no survivors among the 10 people who were aboard the aircraft, Neuzil said. Their identities were being kept confidential as authorities worked to notify next of kin.
"It's a very sad day for Dallas County," a local judge, Clay Jenkins, told the Dallas Morning News, which reported the plane had been en route to St. Petersburg, Florida. "My prayers are with the families we're notifying about this tragedy."
There was no official word on the cause of the crash. CBS News, citing unnamed sources, reported that the plane lost an engine on take-off.
Video footage of the immediate aftermath showed flames and heavy, dark smoke billowing from the hangar, which according to local media was unoccupied at the time. Still photos posted online also showed a large gash in the side of the building.
Investigators from the US National Transportation Safety Board were due to arrive on the scene later in the day, Neuzil told Reuters.
No further details about the circumstances of the crash were immediately available, Neuzil said.
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - England v India - Edgbaston, Birmingham, Britain - June 30, 2019 India's MS Dhoni shakes hands with England's Jonny Bairstow at the end of the match Action Images via Reuters
England boost semi-final hopes
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - Pakistan v Afghanistan - Headingley, Leeds, Britain - June 29, 2019 General view as fans clash Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
Naib calls for calm after fan clashes
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Ten people killed when private plane crashes into Texas hangar
- N Korea upbeat on Trump-Kim surprise meeting as a chance to push nuclear talks
- Hong Kong braces for annual handover rally as fresh protests erupt
- Man who posed as girl to lure hundreds of boys online gets 16 years
- Japanese fleet prepares to resume commercial whaling
- Pope praises Trump-Kim meeting as significant gesture, raises hopes for peace
- Prince William and Kate to visit Pakistan in the autumn
- After surprise Trump-Kim meeting, US and North Korea to reopen talks
- Man, pregnant woman killed in separate stabbings in London
- Venezuelan Navy captain accused of rebellion dies after signs of torture
Most Read
- Ershad has water in lungs, being given oxygen as health worsens, brother says
- Hasina train attack: Pabna court scraps bail of 30 BNP activists
- India blame late Dhoni-Jadhav crawl on slowing pitch
- Head teacher arrested for alleged rape of class 9 student in Dhaka
- 43 containers fall overboard as ship battles rough Bay of Bengal
- Carjackers admit killing Uber driver in Dhaka for his Toyota Allion: Police
- Govt announces 32.8 percent hike in gas prices from July 1
- Facebook gang ‘Bond 007’ in spotlight as Barguna murder suspect Nayon remains fugitive
- ‘Muggers admit' killing youth for Tk 1,500 on Eid eve in Dhaka, police say
- Gas price hike will bring ‘more loss than profit’