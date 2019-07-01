N Korea upbeat on Trump-Kim surprise meeting as a chance to push nuclear talks
>> Reuters
Published: 01 Jul 2019 10:01 AM BdST Updated: 01 Jul 2019 10:01 AM BdST
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump agreed at their meeting on Sunday to push forward dialogue for making a new breakthrough in the denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula, North Korean state media said on Monday.
Trump became the first sitting US president to set foot in North Korea on Sunday when he met Kim in the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) between the two Koreas and agreed to resume stalled nuclear talks.
"The top leaders of the two countries agreed to keep in close touch in the future, too, and resume and push forward productive dialogues for making a new breakthrough in the denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula and in the bilateral relations," KCNA news agency said.
The meeting, initiated by a tweet by Trump that Kim said took him by surprise, displayed the rapport between the two, but analysts said they were no closer to narrowing the gap between their positions since they walked away from their summit in February in Vietnam.
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters shortly before departing South Korea that a new round of talks would likely happen "sometime in July" and the North's negotiators would be foreign ministry diplomats.
In a photo released by KCNA on Monday, North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho and Pompeo are shown sitting next to Kim and Trump respectively in Freedom House, the building in which the two leaders had their one-on-one talks.
KCNA said that during the chat between Trump and Kim, the two leaders explained "issues of easing tensions on the Korean peninsula," "issues of mutual concern and interest which become a stumbling block in solving those issues," and "voiced full understanding and sympathy."
Kim said it was the good personal relationship he had with Trump that made such a dramatic meeting possible at just one day's notice and that the relationship with Trump would continue to produce good results, according to KCNA.
The two leaders' "bold, brave decision" that led to the historic meeting "created unprecedented trust between the two countries" that had been tangled in deeply rooted animosity, KCNA said.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomed the meeting between Trump and Kim and “fully supports the continued efforts of the parties to establish new relations towards sustainable peace, security and complete and verifiable denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula,” UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.
"The fact that the nuclear talks have jump-started is very encouraging, but that doesn't mean that the two sides have already adjusted their positions and set the conditions for successful working-level negotiations," said Kim Hyun-wook, a professor at the Korea National Diplomatic Academy.
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - England v India - Edgbaston, Birmingham, Britain - June 30, 2019 India's MS Dhoni shakes hands with England's Jonny Bairstow at the end of the match Action Images via Reuters
England boost semi-final hopes
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - Pakistan v Afghanistan - Headingley, Leeds, Britain - June 29, 2019 General view as fans clash Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
Naib calls for calm after fan clashes
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Man who posed as girl to lure hundreds of boys online gets 16 years
- Japanese fleet prepares to resume commercial whaling
- Pope praises Trump-Kim meeting as significant gesture, raises hopes for peace
- Prince William and Kate to visit Pakistan in the autumn
- After surprise Trump-Kim meeting, US and North Korea to reopen talks
- Man, pregnant woman killed in separate stabbings in London
- Venezuelan Navy captain accused of rebellion dies after signs of torture
- Trump meets North Korea's Kim on DMZ between the two Koreas
- Facebook page of Australian missing in N Korea mysteriously reappears
- Experts think Trump policy on China counterproductive
Most Read
- 43 containers fall overboard as ship battles rough Bay of Bengal
- Ershad has water in lungs, being given oxygen as health worsens, brother says
- Hasina train attack: Pabna court scraps bail of 30 BNP activists
- Head teacher arrested for alleged rape of class 9 student in Dhaka
- India blame late Dhoni-Jadhav crawl on slowing pitch
- Carjackers admit killing Uber driver in Dhaka for his Toyota Allion: Police
- Govt announces 32.8 percent hike in gas prices from July 1
- ‘Muggers admit' killing youth for Tk 1,500 on Eid eve in Dhaka, police say
- Facebook gang ‘Bond 007’ in spotlight as Barguna murder suspect Nayon remains fugitive
- Biman adds another Boeing 737-800 jet to its fleet