Iran's enriched uranium stockpile has passed 300 kilogram limit
Published: 01 Jul 2019 06:11 PM BdST Updated: 01 Jul 2019 06:11 PM BdST
Iran's enriched uranium stockpile has passed the 300 kilogram limit under its nuclear deal, the semi-official Fars news agency reported on Monday, citing an unnamed "informed source."
Iranian officials have said in recent days that the Islamic Republic is on track to pass the enriched uranium limit, which was set under its nuclear deal, after remaining signatories to the pact fell short of Tehran’s demands to be shielded from US sanctions.
