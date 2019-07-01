Hong Kong braces for annual handover rally as fresh protests erupt
>> Reuters
Published: 01 Jul 2019 09:45 AM BdST Updated: 01 Jul 2019 09:45 AM BdST
Thousands of protesters faced off with riot police early on Monday, the anniversary of Hong Kong's return to Chinese rule, ahead of an annual rally that is expected to draw huge crowds amid widespread anger over a controversial extradition bill.
More than a million people have taken to the streets at times over the past three weeks to vent their anger and frustration at Hong Kong's Beijing-backed leader Carrie Lam, posing the greatest popular challenge to Chinese leader Xi Jinping since he came to power in 2012.
Opponents of the now-suspended extradition bill, which would allow people to be sent to mainland China for trial in courts controlled by the Communist Party, fear it is a threat to Hong Kong's much-cherished rule of law and are demanding it be scrapped and Lam step down.
Police fired pepper spray to disperse some demonstrators, mostly black-clad students wearing hard hats and face masks, ahead of a flag-raising ceremony to mark the 22nd anniversary of Hong Kong's handover from British to Chinese rule.
Riot police with helmets and batons raced towards protesters at one point and held up red banners warning they would use force if the activists charged.
A tired-looking Lam appeared in public for the first time in nearly two weeks to attend the anniversary ceremony, flanked by her husband and former Hong Kong leader Tung Chee-hwa. Authorities deployed a huge security blanket around the venue.
Lam said the government needed to change its style of governance to be more accommodating and open and pledged to do more for young people.
"The incident that happened in recent months has led to controversies and disputes between the public and the government. This has made me fully realise that I, as a politician, have to remind myself all the time of the need to grasp public sentiments accurately," Lam said.
"After this incident, I will learn the lesson and ensure that the government's future work will be closer and more responsive to the aspirations, sentiments and opinions of the community," she said.
RUBBER BULLETS, TEAR GAS
The anniversary of the handover of the former British colony to Beijing in 1997 has been marked in recent years by deepening despondency about what many Hong Kong residents see as a relentless march towards mainland control.
Tensions spiralled on Jun 12 when police fired rubber bullets and tear gas at anti-extradition protesters near the heart of the financial centre, sending plumes of smoke billowing among some of the world's tallest skyscrapers.
Lam's suspension of the bill, following the largest and most violent protests in decades, has done little to pacify opponents who are demanding it be scrapped altogether.
The extradition law has hit a nerve across Hong Kong, drawing criticism from business people, legal circles, schools and church groups, and has plunged the Asian financial centre into political turmoil.
Hong Kong returned to Chinese rule under a "one country, two systems" formula that allows freedoms not enjoyed in mainland China, including freedom of protest and a much-cherished independent judiciary.
Beijing denies interfering but, for many Hong Kong residents, the extradition bill is the latest step in a relentless march towards mainland control.
The uproar over the bill has reignited a protest movement that had lost steam after pro-democracy demonstrations in 2014 failed to force concessions from Beijing and led to the arrests of hundreds of activists.
Organisers of the recent protests say they are confident that anger over the government's failure to withdraw the extradition bill will boost numbers at the annual rally on Monday, a public holiday on which financial markets and most businesses will be closed.
The pro-democracy rally is due to start at 0630 GMT in Victoria Park on Hong Kong island and end at government offices near the heart of the financial centre.
TURMOIL
The recent demonstrations have brought havoc, forcing the closure of government offices on several occasions and triggering chaos as protesters blocked roads and besieged police headquarters.
The South China Morning Post cited unidentified sources as saying about 5,000 riot police would be ready for any trouble.
The turmoil comes at a delicate time for Beijing, which is grappling with a trade dispute with the United States, a faltering economy and tensions in the South China Sea.
Lam said after suspending the bill she had heard the people "loud and clear". However, she stopped short of activists' demands to scrap the bill altogether and rejected calls to step down.
She is clinging to her job despite an unprecedented backlash against the government that has galvanised people from all walks of life to take to the streets in protest.
Activists are also demanding the government drop charges against those arrested during the protests, charge police with what they describe as excessive use of force and stop referring to the demonstrations as a riot, a term that can bring a heavier jail sentence.
Opponents of the extradition bill fear it would put them at the mercy of China's justice system, where human rights are not guaranteed.
Beyond the public outcry, the extradition bill has spooked some of Hong Kong's tycoons into starting to move their personal wealth offshore, according to financial advisers, bankers and lawyers familiar with the details.
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - England v India - Edgbaston, Birmingham, Britain - June 30, 2019 India's MS Dhoni shakes hands with England's Jonny Bairstow at the end of the match Action Images via Reuters
England boost semi-final hopes
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - Pakistan v Afghanistan - Headingley, Leeds, Britain - June 29, 2019 General view as fans clash Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
Naib calls for calm after fan clashes
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Man who posed as girl to lure hundreds of boys online gets 16 years
- Japanese fleet prepares to resume commercial whaling
- Pope praises Trump-Kim meeting as significant gesture, raises hopes for peace
- Prince William and Kate to visit Pakistan in the autumn
- After surprise Trump-Kim meeting, US and North Korea to reopen talks
- Man, pregnant woman killed in separate stabbings in London
- Venezuelan Navy captain accused of rebellion dies after signs of torture
- Trump meets North Korea's Kim on DMZ between the two Koreas
- Facebook page of Australian missing in N Korea mysteriously reappears
- Experts think Trump policy on China counterproductive
Most Read
- 43 containers fall overboard as ship battles rough Bay of Bengal
- Ershad has water in lungs, being given oxygen as health worsens, brother says
- Hasina train attack: Pabna court scraps bail of 30 BNP activists
- Head teacher arrested for alleged rape of class 9 student in Dhaka
- India blame late Dhoni-Jadhav crawl on slowing pitch
- Carjackers admit killing Uber driver in Dhaka for his Toyota Allion: Police
- Govt announces 32.8 percent hike in gas prices from July 1
- ‘Muggers admit' killing youth for Tk 1,500 on Eid eve in Dhaka, police say
- Facebook gang ‘Bond 007’ in spotlight as Barguna murder suspect Nayon remains fugitive
- Biman adds another Boeing 737-800 jet to its fleet