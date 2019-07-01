Home > World

Gun battle rages in Afghan capital after powerful blast injures 65

  >>  Reuters

Published: 01 Jul 2019 12:13 PM BdST Updated: 01 Jul 2019 12:57 PM BdST

Afghan security forces were battling gunmen on Monday who had forced their way into a building in the capital, Kabul, after a bomb-laden truck exploded near a defence ministry compound during rush hour, injuring at least 65 people, authorities said.

At least three gunmen entered a building around the defence ministry after the explosives were detonated near the ministry's engineering and logistics department, a government security official said.

"Gunmen have entered a building and they are clashing with the Afghan forces after the powerful blast," said interior ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi. There has been no claim of responsibility yet for the blast.

As many as 65 people, including nine children, hurt in the blast were taken to hospital, said health ministry spokesman Wahidullah Mayar. There was no immediate word on fatalities.

The blast sent a plume of black smoke over the city, with Reuters witnesses saying the sound shook their office building, as sporadic gunfire and the wail of ambulance sirens pierced the air.

Clustered in the area are military and government buildings, as well as the Afghan Football Federation, whose spokesman, Shafi Shadab, said its chief, Yosuf Kargar, was among several members injured.

The attack comes as US special peace envoy for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad holds a seventh round of peace talks with the Taliban Islamist militant group in Qatar, aimed at bringing an end to the 18-year war in Afghanistan.

The peace talks have focused on four issues, ranging from counter-terrorism, and withdrawal of foreign troops to an intra-Afghan dialogue and a comprehensive ceasefire.

Print Friendly and PDF

Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - England v India - Edgbaston, Birmingham, Britain - June 30, 2019 India's MS Dhoni spits out blood after sucking his cut thumb Action Images via Reuters
India blame late Dhoni-Jadhav crawl
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - England v India - Edgbaston, Birmingham, Britain - June 30, 2019 India's MS Dhoni shakes hands with England's Jonny Bairstow at the end of the match Action Images via Reuters
England boost semi-final hopes 
Australia beat NZ
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - Pakistan v Afghanistan - Headingley, Leeds, Britain - June 29, 2019 General view as fans clash Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
Naib calls for calm after fan clashes

More stories

Riot police try to disperse protesters near a flag raising ceremony for the anniversary of Hong Kong handover to China in Hong Kong, China Jul 1, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Fresh protests erupt as HK marks handover anniversary

US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un shake hands during a meeting at the demilitarized zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas, in Panmunjom, South Korea, Jun 30, 2019. KCNA via REUTERS

N Korea optimistic about results of Trump-Kim meeting

Pope praises Trump-Kim meeting

US and North Korea to reopen talks

Representational Image. Reuters

Man who posed as girl online is jailed

Prince William and Kate to visit Pakistan

US President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the demilitarised zone separating the two Koreas, in Panmunjom, South Korea, Jun 30, 2019. REUTERS

Trump meets Kim on DMZ

Japan prepares to resume commercial whaling

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.