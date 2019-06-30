Prince William and Kate to visit Pakistan in the autumn
>> Reuters
Published: 30 Jun 2019 08:05 PM BdST Updated: 30 Jun 2019 10:29 PM BdST
Prince William and his wife Kate will visit Pakistan in the autumn at the request of Britain’s Foreign Office, Kensington Palace said on Saturday.
Further details will be provided in due course, their office said.
Pakistan’s high commissioner in London welcomed the announcement.
“The upcoming Royal Visit is a reflection of the importance the United Kingdom attaches to its relations with Pakistan,” said Mohammad Nafees Zakaria.
“The two countries enjoy historical links which both sides wish to strengthen further,” he said.
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - Pakistan v Afghanistan - Headingley, Leeds, Britain - June 29, 2019 General view as fans clash Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
Naib calls for calm after fan clashes
ICC Cricket World Cup - Pakistan v Afghanistan - Headingley, Leeds, Britain - June 29, 2019 Fans clash. Action Images via Reuters
Fans clash at Pak-Afghan match
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Pope praises Trump-Kim meeting as significant gesture, raises hopes for peace
- Pope praises Trump-Kim meeting as significant gesture, raises hopes for peace
- After surprise Trump-Kim meeting, US and North Korea to reopen talks
- Man, pregnant woman killed in separate stabbings in London
- Venezuelan Navy captain accused of rebellion dies after signs of torture
- Trump meets North Korea's Kim on DMZ between the two Koreas
- Facebook page of Australian missing in N Korea mysteriously reappears
- Experts think Trump policy on China counterproductive
- Trump says both he and N Korea's Kim want to meet at DMZ
- Italian police arrest migrant-rescue ship captain after docking
Most Read
- ‘Muggers admit' killing youth for Tk 1,500 on Eid eve in Dhaka, police say
- ICC to take action after fans clash at Pakistan-Afghanistan match
- 43 containers fall overboard as ship battles rough Bay of Bengal
- Biman adds another Boeing 737-800 jet to its fleet
- Facebook gang ‘Bond 007’ in spotlight as Barguna murder suspect Nayon remains fugitive
- ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Points Table
- Hasina train attack: Pabna court scraps bail of 30 BNP activists
- Afghan captain Naib calls for calm after fan clashes
- Finance Bill for FY20 passed with some tax changes backed by Hasina
- BNP's nomination trade pushes up Bangladeshis’ deposits in Swiss banks: Hasina