Home > World

Pope praises Trump-Kim meeting as significant gesture, raises hopes for peace

  >>  Reuters

Published: 30 Jun 2019 08:15 PM BdST Updated: 30 Jun 2019 08:15 PM BdST

Pope Francis praised on Sunday the meeting between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and said he hoped it would lead to peace.

“In the last few hours we saw in Korea a good example of the culture of encounter. I salute the protagonists, with a prayer that such a significant gesture will be a further step on the road to peace, not only on that peninsula, but for the good of the entire world,” he told thousands of people in St. Peter’s Square for his weekly address and blessing.

Trump became the first sitting US president to set foot in North Korea on Sunday when he met its leader, Kim Jong Un, in the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) between the two Koreas and agreed to resume stalled nuclear talks..

When he met the pope last year, South Korean President Moon Jae-in, who is Catholic, relayed a verbal invitation from Kim to Francis for the pontiff to visit North Korea.

Vatican officials have said the pope, who has made many appeals for rapprochement between the two Koreas, would consider such a trip under certain conditions if it could help the cause of peace.

Moon said the pope, who is due to visit nearby Japan this year, told him he would “definitely answer” a formal, written invitation from Kim. Such an invitation is not believed to have been yet made.

Print Friendly and PDF

Australia beat NZ
Bairstow powers England to 337
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - Pakistan v Afghanistan - Headingley, Leeds, Britain - June 29, 2019 General view as fans clash Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
Naib calls for calm after fan clashes
ICC Cricket World Cup - Pakistan v Afghanistan - Headingley, Leeds, Britain - June 29, 2019 Fans clash. Action Images via Reuters
Fans clash at Pak-Afghan match

More stories

Pope praises Trump-Kim meeting

US and North Korea to reopen talks

Pope praises Trump-Kim meeting

US President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the demilitarised zone separating the two Koreas, in Panmunjom, South Korea, Jun 30, 2019. REUTERS

Trump meets Kim on DMZ

Protesters against the government of President Nicolás Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, this month. The New York Times

Navy captain's death sparks outrage in Venezuela

Trump meets Xi at the G20 leaders summit in Osaka, Japan

Trump's China policy counterproductive: Experts

Missing Australian's Facebook page  reappears

Man, pregnant woman killed in separate stabbings in London

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.