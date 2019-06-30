Home > World

Man, pregnant woman killed in separate stabbings in London

  >>  Reuters

Published: 30 Jun 2019 06:49 PM BdST Updated: 30 Jun 2019 06:49 PM BdST

Two people were stabbed to death in separate incidents in London on Saturday, including a woman who was about eight months pregnant, police said.

Police were called to an address in south London at 3:30 a.m., where they found a wounded 26-year-old pregnant woman. Her baby was delivered, taken to hospital and was in a critical condition.

Late on Saturday night, police were informed of an incident in the east of the British capital and found a man suffering from stab injuries. The man, believed to be in his late-20s, was pronounced dead at the scene. The incidents appeared to be unrelated.

A 37-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of the murder of the woman, while police were seeking more information about the second stabbing

Prime Minister Theresa May has been fighting accusations that a funding squeeze on police as well as cuts in social services have contributed to a soaring incidence of knife-crime.

According to official statistics, there were 285 fatal stabbings in England and Wales in 2018, the highest level since records began more than 70 years ago.

“This is a horrific incident in which a young mother has lost her life and her child is critically ill,” Detective Chief Inspector Mick Norman said.

Print Friendly and PDF

Australia beat NZ
Bairstow powers England to 337
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - Pakistan v Afghanistan - Headingley, Leeds, Britain - June 29, 2019 General view as fans clash Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
Naib calls for calm after fan clashes
ICC Cricket World Cup - Pakistan v Afghanistan - Headingley, Leeds, Britain - June 29, 2019 Fans clash. Action Images via Reuters
Fans clash at Pak-Afghan match

More stories

US President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the demilitarised zone separating the two Koreas, in Panmunjom, South Korea, Jun 30, 2019. REUTERS

Trump meets Kim on DMZ

Trump meets Xi at the G20 leaders summit in Osaka, Japan

Trump's China policy counterproductive: Experts

Missing Australian's Facebook page  reappears

US President Donald Trump speaks to South Korean business leaders at the Hyatt Hotel, Sunday, Jun 30, 2019, in Seoul, South Korea. Jacquelyn Martin/Pool via REUTERS

Trump hopeful of Kim meeting at DMZ

The Sea-Watch 3 rescue ship leaves after migrants disembarked at the port in Lampedusa, Italy Jun 29, 2019. REUTERS

Captain of migrant rescue ship held in Italy

US President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping poses for a photo ahead of their bilateral meeting during the G20 leaders summit in Osaka, Japan, June 29, 2019. REUTERS

China agrees to restart US trade talks

Viviane Lambert, mother of French quadriplegic Vincent Lambert, who has been in a deep vegetative state for more than a decade, arrives at Sebastopol Hospital in Reims, France, May 20, 2019. REUTERS

France ends life support quandary for comatose man

Leaders pose for a picture during the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan, June 29, 2019. REUTERS 

EU, Mercosur strike trade pact

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.