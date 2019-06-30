Experts think Trump policy on China counterproductive
>> Reuters
Published: 30 Jun 2019 10:20 AM BdST Updated: 30 Jun 2019 10:20 AM BdST
Scores of Asia specialists, including former US diplomats and military officers, want President Donald Trump to rethink policies that "treat China as an enemy," warning the approach could hurt US interests and the global economy, according to a draft open letter reviewed by Reuters on Saturday.
The draft letter comes as tensions rise between the world's two largest economies over a raft of issues. They include a trade war in which the sides have slapped tariffs on billions of dollars on each others' imports, US charges of massive Chinese espionage, and a Chinese military modernisation program that threatens the US edge in the Western Pacific.
The United States and China, meeting on Saturday on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Japan, agreed to restart talks on ending the trade battle.
"Although we are very deeply troubled by Beijing's recent behaviour, we also believe that many US actions are contributing to the downward spiral in relations," said the draft of the open letter to Trump and Congress signed by some 80 experts.
"US efforts to treat China as an enemy and decouple it from the global economy will damage America's international role and reputation and undermine the economic interests of all nations," it said. "The US fear that Beijing will replace the US as the global leader is exaggerated."
Trump's 2018 US National Security Strategy calls China a strategic competitor that seeks to replace the United States as the pre-eminent global power.
It was not clear when a final version of the letter would be released. A cover note accompanying the draft said more signatures were being solicited, and the final version would be submitted to a major newspaper.
The draft of the open letter lists "Seven Propositions" that the signatories said represented their collective views "on China, the problems of the US approach to China, and the basic elements of a more effective US policy."
The Chinese government's increase in domestic repression and control over private companies, "its failure to live up to its trade commitments, greater efforts to control foreign opinion and more aggressive foreign policy" are "serious challenges for the rest of the world," the draft said.
The current US response, however, is counterproductive because by treating China as an existential national security threat, it weakens the influence of moderates in Beijing who know that "a cooperative approach with the West serves China's interests," the draft said.
The United States also could isolate itself because allies would be unwilling to treat China as "an economic and political enemy," it said.
The experts called for a new policy under which the United States cooperated with allies to deter Chinese military aggression through "defensive-oriented" postures.
The United States also should work with allies and partners "to create a more open and prosperous world in which China is offered the opportunity to participate," the draft said.
Signatories included Susan Thornton, a former top diplomat for East Asian affairs, and J Stapleton Roy, a former US ambassador to Beijing.
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - Pakistan v Afghanistan - Headingley, Leeds, Britain - June 29, 2019 General view as fans clash Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
Naib calls for calm after fan clashes
ICC Cricket World Cup - Pakistan v Afghanistan - Headingley, Leeds, Britain - June 29, 2019 Fans clash. Action Images via Reuters
Fans clash at Pak-Afghan match
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Facebook page of Australian missing in N Korea mysteriously reappears
- Experts think Trump policy on China counterproductive
- Trump says both he and N Korea's Kim want to meet at DMZ
- Italian police arrest migrant-rescue ship captain after docking
- French court clears way to end life support for man in vegetative state
- "Back on track": China and US agree to restart trade talks
- Mother, wife of drowned Salvadoran migrants awaits their repatriation
- Last 2 towers of Genoa bridge that collapsed, killing 43, are demolished
- Trump says it would be 'monumental' if US can reach deal with China
- EU, Mercosur strike trade pact, defying protectionist wave
Most Read
- Facebook gang ‘Bond 007’ in spotlight as Barguna murder suspect Nayon remains fugitive
- Biman adds another Boeing 737-800 jet to its fleet
- ICC to take action after fans clash at Pakistan-Afghanistan match
- Main suspects in daylight murder of Refat in Barguna still at large
- ‘Muggers admit' killing youth for Tk 1,500 on Eid eve in Dhaka, police say
- Finance Bill for FY20 passed with some tax changes backed by Hasina
- ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Points Table
- Govt to directly regulate Facebook, YouTube after September: Minister
- Minister calls for Zia's grave to be removed from parliament complex
- Govt promises woman demonstrator with disabilities job