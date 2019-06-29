Trump says it would be 'monumental' if US can reach deal with China
>> Reuters
Published: 29 Jun 2019 10:18 AM BdST Updated: 29 Jun 2019 10:18 AM BdST
US President Donald Trump said on Saturday he was open to a trade deal with Chinese President Xi Jinping that would be “monumental”, as they began high-stake talks that could ease tensions or plunge the world’s two largest economies into a deeper trade war.
“I actually think that we were very close and then something happened where it slipped a little bit and now we’re getting a little bit closer,” Trump said on the sidelines of the Group of 20 (G20) meeting in Osaka, western Japan.
“But it would be historic if we could do a fair trade deal. We’re totally open to it and you’re totally open to it,” he said.
“I think this will be a very productive meeting and I think we can go on to do something that truly will be monumental,” he added.
