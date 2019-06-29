Home > World

Trump says it would be 'monumental' if US can reach deal with China

  >>  Reuters

Published: 29 Jun 2019 10:18 AM BdST Updated: 29 Jun 2019 10:18 AM BdST

US President Donald Trump said on Saturday he was open to a trade deal with Chinese President Xi Jinping that would be “monumental”, as they began high-stake talks that could ease tensions or plunge the world’s two largest economies into a deeper trade war.

“I actually think that we were very close and then something happened where it slipped a little bit and now we’re getting a little bit closer,” Trump said on the sidelines of the Group of 20 (G20) meeting in Osaka, western Japan.

“But it would be historic if we could do a fair trade deal. We’re totally open to it and you’re totally open to it,” he said.

“I think this will be a very productive meeting and I think we can go on to do something that truly will be monumental,” he added.

Print Friendly and PDF

Bees interrupt SA and SL again
ICC Cricket World Cup - England v Sri Lanka - Headingley, Leeds, Britiain - June 21, 2019 England's Jonny Bairstow warms up before the match Action Images via Reuters
Critics waiting for
us to fail: Bairstow
SA dent SL hopes
Fans watch the ICC cricket world cup match between India and Pakistan on a screen in Mumbai, India, June 16, 2019. Reuters
Pakistan match draws 229m TV viewers in India

More stories

Leaders pose for a picture during the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan, June 29, 2019. REUTERS 

EU, Mercosur strike trade pact

Controlled explosions demolish two of the pylons of the Morandi bridge almost one year since a section of the viaduct collapsed killing 43 people, in Genoa, Italy June 28, 2019. REUTERS/

Remains of collapsed Italy bridge demolished

US President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping shake hands ahead of their bilateral meeting during the G20 leaders summit in Osaka, Japan, June 29, 2019. REUTERS

US-China deal would be 'monumental': Trump

Tania Avalos, wife of Oscar Alberto Martinez Ramirez, a migrant who drowned in the Rio Grande river with his daughter Valeria during their journey to the U.S., attends a news conference as she arrives at Monsenor Oscar Arnulfo Romero International Airport in San Luis Talpa, El Salvador, June 28, 2019

Mother, wife of drowned migrants awaits their return

FILE PHOTO: North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump talk in the garden of the Metropole hotel during the second North Korea-US summit in Hanoi, Vietnam Feb 28, 2019. REUTERS

Trump offers to meet Kim

Abe-Xi agree on need for 'free, fair' trade

US will sanction countries that import Iranian oil

A woman cools off in a water fountain in Marseille as a heatwave hits much of the country, France, June 28, 2019. Reuters

France’s hottest day on record

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.