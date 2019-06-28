Trump to Putin: Please don't meddle in US elections
>> Reuters
Published: 28 Jun 2019 04:49 PM BdST Updated: 28 Jun 2019 04:49 PM BdST
President Donald Trump on Friday sardonically asked his Russian counterpart to please not meddle in US elections, appearing to make light of a scandal that led to an investigation of his campaign's contact with the Kremlin during 2016 elections.
A two-year investigation into a Moscow-run influence campaign during the election has hung over Trump's presidency, frustrating the Republican president who has said he seeks better relations with Russia.
Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin were speaking to reporters in Osaka, Japan, ahead of their first formal face-to-face meeting since a controversial high-profile summit in Helsinki last July.
Asked by reporters whether he would raise the issue during their meeting, held on the sidelines of a Group of 20 (G20) summit, Trump said: "Yes, of course I will," drawing a laugh from Putin.
Trump then turned to Putin to give the directive twice, as he pointed a finger at the Russian leader.
"Don't meddle in the election, please," Trump said.
Trump's critics have accused him of being too friendly with Putin and castigated him for failing to publicly confront the Russian leader in Helsinki after US intelligence agencies concluded that Russian operatives had hacked into Democratic Party computers and used fake social media accounts to attack his opponent, Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.
A US special counsel, Robert Mueller, spent two years investigating whether there were any ties between Trump's campaign and Moscow.
Mueller found that Russia did meddle in the election but found no evidence that the Trump campaign illegally conspired with it to influence the vote.
'POSITIVE THINGS'
Relations between the two countries have been sour for years, worsening after Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 and backed Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the Syrian war.
In a recent television interview, Putin said that relations between Moscow and Washington were "getting worse and worse."
Trump has sought to turn the page to work with Putin on issues such as reining in North Korea's nuclear ambitions. On Friday, he emphasised the positive.
"It's a great honour to be with President Putin," he told reporters. "We have many things to discuss, including trade and including some disarmament."
Trump and Putin had been scheduled to meet at the end of November at the last G20 in Buenos Aires, but Trump cancelled the meeting as he flew to Argentina, citing Russia's seizure of Ukrainian navy ships and sailors. The two spoke informally at the event, and at a lunch in Paris earlier that month.
In May, they had their first extensive phone conversation in months. Trump said they talked about a new accord to limit nuclear arms that could eventually include China.
"We've had great meetings. We've had a very, very good relationship," Trump said on Friday. "And we look forward to spending some very good time together. A lot of very positive things going to come out of the relationship."
In a further attempt to lighten the mood, Trump sought common ground with Putin at the expense of the journalists gathered to catch the leaders at the outset of their meeting.
"Get rid of them. Fake news is a great term, isn't it. You don't have this problem in Russia but we do," Trump said.
To which Putin responded, in English: "We also have. It's the same."
British High Commissioner in Dhaka Robert Dickson speaking at an interaction with journalists in London on Wednesday.
Dickson will love a Bangladesh-England final
ICC Cricket World Cup - New Zealand v Pakistan - Edgbaston, Birmingham, Britian - June 26, 2019 Pakistan fans display a banner in reference to Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan during the match Action Images via Reuters
Similarities to 1992 spook Pakistan fans
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Trump talks trade at G20 as China's Xi, others warn of risks of protectionism
- Harris goes after Biden on race in US presidential debate
- Iran on course to exceed nuclear pact limit within days: diplomats
- Trump says to talk trade, defence with Japanese PM Abe at G20
- One dead, several hurt in suicide bomber attacks in Tunisian capital
- Two wounded in shooting outside mosque in western France
- Democrats clash on healthcare, border in scrappy first US presidential debate
- Air India plane escorted by fighters lands in London after bomb threat
- Iran warns US of stronger reaction if its borders violated again
- Two killed, 7 injured as Russian plane makes emergency landing
Most Read
- Man hacked to death in Bangladesh, video of wife trying to save him goes viral
- Bangladesh cuts bulk internet bandwidth price
- Woman recounts terrifying moments of fatal hacking attack on husband
- Main suspects in daylight murder of Refat in Barguna still at large
- Bangladesh schoolteacher detained for ‘raping’ 20 students
- Suspect arrested for hacking man to death in Barguna
- Bangladesh imam gets five years in jail for spreading rape video of 10-year-old girl
- Trump talks trade at G20 as China's Xi, others warn of risks of protectionism
- RP Saha killer wanted Hindus in Mirzapur annihilated: War crimes tribunal
- Apple design chief Jony Ive, Steve Jobs' confidant, to leave and start own firm