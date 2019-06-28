Trump says to talk trade, defence with Japanese PM Abe at G20
>> Reuters
Published: 28 Jun 2019 09:45 AM BdST Updated: 28 Jun 2019 09:45 AM BdST
US President Donald Trump said on Friday he will discuss trade with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at their talks on the sidelines of a Group of 20 (G20) summit in Osaka, western Japan, as Washington pushes to cut its big trade deficit.
“We’re going to be talking about many things and we’re also going to be talking about a lot of trade. I appreciate the fact that you’re sending many automobile companies into Michigan and Ohio and Pennsylvania and North Carolina,” Trump said at the start of the talks. He was referring to states that are critical to his effort to win re-election next year.
Trump said the two leaders would also discuss Japanese purchases of US military equipment.
Tokyo and Washington are engaged in difficult trade talks as Trump’s administration seeks to lower the US trade deficit.
Trump is considering imposing steep tariffs on imported cars and auto parts on national security grounds, but said in May he would delay a decision for up to six months as talks continued with Japan and the European Union. Autos account for a large part of Japan’s trade surplus with the United States.
Trump, asked whether he would go ahead with tariffs on Japanese auto exports to the United States, reiterated that he would discuss trade with Abe and said it would be positive.
Abe welcomed Trump’s visit and said the two leaders’ frequent meetings - most recently during a May state visit by Trump to Tokyo - were “proof of the strong US-Japan alliance”.
Trump renewed his criticism of the US-Japan security alliance this week as imbalanced.
“If Japan is attacked, we will fight World War Three,” Trump said in an interview with Fox television in Washington on Wednesday.
“We will go in and we will protect them and we will fight with our lives and with our treasure. We will fight at all costs, right? But if we’re attacked, Japan doesn’t have to help us at all. They can watch it on a Sony television, the attack,” he said.
The United States has committed to defending Japan, which renounced the right to wage war after its defeat in World War Two, under the decades-old US-Japan security treaty.
Japan in return provides military bases that Washington uses to project power deep into Asia, including the biggest concentration of US Marines outside the United States on Okinawa, and the deployment of an aircraft carrier strike group at the Yokosuka naval base near Tokyo.
British High Commissioner in Dhaka Robert Dickson speaking at an interaction with journalists in London on Wednesday.
Dickson will love a Bangladesh-England final
ICC Cricket World Cup - New Zealand v Pakistan - Edgbaston, Birmingham, Britian - June 26, 2019 Pakistan fans display a banner in reference to Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan during the match Action Images via Reuters
Similarities to 1992 spook Pakistan fans
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- One dead, several hurt in suicide bomber attacks in Tunisian capital
- Two wounded in shooting outside mosque in western France
- Democrats clash on healthcare, border in scrappy first US presidential debate
- Air India plane escorted by fighters lands in London after bomb threat
- Iran warns US of stronger reaction if its borders violated again
- Two killed, 7 injured as Russian plane makes emergency landing
- US vs China: A new era of great power competition, but without boundaries
- Stampede in Madagascar crowd kills 15 and wounds 75
- US regulator cites new flaw on grounded Boeing 737 MAX
- Australia seeks clarification of reports man detained in N Korea
Most Read
- Man hacked to death in Bangladesh, video of wife trying to save him goes viral
- Woman recounts terrifying moments of fatal hacking attack on husband
- Suspect arrested for hacking man to death in Barguna
- Bangladesh performance analyst reveals secret to Shakib’s World Cup batting success
- Dhaka mosquitoes are insecticide-resistant, icddr,b study finds
- Bangladesh schoolteacher detained for ‘raping’ 20 students
- Bangladesh cuts bulk internet bandwidth price
- HC seeks update on measures taken over killing of Barguna man
- PM wants immediate arrest of culprits involved in Barguna killing: Quader
- Main suspects in daylight murder of Refat in Barguna still at large