Home > World

Trump says to talk trade, defence with Japanese PM Abe at G20

  >>  Reuters

Published: 28 Jun 2019 09:45 AM BdST Updated: 28 Jun 2019 09:45 AM BdST

US President Donald Trump said on Friday he will discuss trade with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at their talks on the sidelines of a Group of 20 (G20) summit in Osaka, western Japan, as Washington pushes to cut its big trade deficit.

“We’re going to be talking about many things and we’re also going to be talking about a lot of trade. I appreciate the fact that you’re sending many automobile companies into Michigan and Ohio and Pennsylvania and North Carolina,” Trump said at the start of the talks. He was referring to states that are critical to his effort to win re-election next year.

Trump said the two leaders would also discuss Japanese purchases of US military equipment.

Tokyo and Washington are engaged in difficult trade talks as Trump’s administration seeks to lower the US trade deficit.

Trump is considering imposing steep tariffs on imported cars and auto parts on national security grounds, but said in May he would delay a decision for up to six months as talks continued with Japan and the European Union. Autos account for a large part of Japan’s trade surplus with the United States.

Trump, asked whether he would go ahead with tariffs on Japanese auto exports to the United States, reiterated that he would discuss trade with Abe and said it would be positive.

Abe welcomed Trump’s visit and said the two leaders’ frequent meetings - most recently during a May state visit by Trump to Tokyo - were “proof of the strong US-Japan alliance”.

Trump renewed his criticism of the US-Japan security alliance this week as imbalanced.

“If Japan is attacked, we will fight World War Three,” Trump said in an interview with Fox television in Washington on Wednesday.

“We will go in and we will protect them and we will fight with our lives and with our treasure. We will fight at all costs, right? But if we’re attacked, Japan doesn’t have to help us at all. They can watch it on a Sony television, the attack,” he said.

The United States has committed to defending Japan, which renounced the right to wage war after its defeat in World War Two, under the decades-old US-Japan security treaty.

Japan in return provides military bases that Washington uses to project power deep into Asia, including the biggest concentration of US Marines outside the United States on Okinawa, and the deployment of an aircraft carrier strike group at the Yokosuka naval base near Tokyo.

Print Friendly and PDF

Fans watch the ICC cricket world cup match between India and Pakistan on a screen in Mumbai, India, June 16, 2019. Reuters
Pakistan match draws 229m TV viewers in India
British High Commissioner in Dhaka Robert Dickson speaking at an interaction with journalists in London on Wednesday.
Dickson will love a Bangladesh-England final
ICC Cricket World Cup - New Zealand v Pakistan - Edgbaston, Birmingham, Britian - June 26, 2019 Pakistan fans display a banner in reference to Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan during the match Action Images via Reuters 
Similarities to 1992 spook Pakistan fans
India eliminate WI

More stories

US election 2020: Democrats clash in first TV debate

US President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping meet business leaders at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing

Trump-Xi trade meeting Saturday

Iran alerts US against violation of its borders

Air India plane lands in London after bomb threat

2 wounded in shooting outside mosque in France

One dead in suicide bomber attacks in Tunisia

An Antonov An-24 passenger plane is seen after an emergency landing in the town of Nizhneangarsk, Russia Jun 27, 2019. REUTERS

Two die in Russia plane accident

President Donald Trump participates in a bilateral dinner meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping during the G20 Summit, inside the Hyatt Palace Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Dec 1, 2018. Under Trump, national security concerns over China’s rise have bled into trade and economic policy, and some officials see a long ideological struggle unfolding. The New York Times

US vs China: A novel power struggle

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.