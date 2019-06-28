Home > World

Japan PM Abe, China's Xi agree on need for 'free, fair' trade

  >>  Reuters

Published: 28 Jun 2019 08:50 PM BdST Updated: 28 Jun 2019 08:50 PM BdST

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed to work together to promote “free and fair trade” in talks on Thursday that included a “complicated” global economic landscape, a Japanese official said.

Both countries are locked in a trade dispute with the United States as the world’s biggest economy threatens its major trading partners with tariffs to reverse what President Donald Trump says are unfair imbalances that hurt the US economy.

Meeting ahead of a two-day G20 summit in Osaka starting on Friday, Xi and Abe had a “very frank exchange”, including issues between the United States and China, Japanese deputy chief cabinet secretary Yasutoshi Nishimura said. He declined to elaborate.

“The two leaders (Abe and Xi) agreed on developing a free and fair trading system,” Nishimura told a briefing on the bilateral summit.

A major focus of the G20 gathering will be the outcome of a meeting between Trump and Xi scheduled on Saturday. Trump said on Wednesday that a trade deal with Xi was possible this weekend, but that he was prepared to impose tariffs on virtually all Chinese imports if disagreement persisted.

Abe and Xi agreed to continue to work toward creating multilateral free-trade pacts, including RCEP (Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership) and a trilateral Japan-China-South Korea free trade agreement, Nishimura said.

Japan and China, along with the 10-nation Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN), Australia, India, New Zealand and South Korea are aiming to conclude negotiations for the RCEP free-trade zone that would encompass nearly half of the world’s population and a third of the global economy.

At the outset of their bilateral meeting, Abe said he hoped to improve ties further between Japan and China, inviting Xi as a state guest next spring. China has accepted the invitation, Nishimura said.

“Around the time of the cherry blossoms next spring, I would like to welcome President Xi as a state guest to Japan, and hope to further elevate ties between Japan and China to the next level,” Abe told Xi earlier.

China-Japan ties have historically been strained by territorial disputes over a group of tiny East China Sea islets and the legacy of Japan’s World War Two aggression.

But Tokyo and Beijing have sought to improve relations more recently, with Abe visiting Beijing in October last year when both countries pledged to forge closer ties and signed a broad range of agreements including a currency swap pact.

Print Friendly and PDF

Fans watch the ICC cricket world cup match between India and Pakistan on a screen in Mumbai, India, June 16, 2019. Reuters
Pakistan match draws 229m TV viewers in India
SL skittled out for 203 in must-win game
British High Commissioner in Dhaka Robert Dickson speaking at an interaction with journalists in London on Wednesday.
Dickson will love a Bangladesh-England final
ICC Cricket World Cup - New Zealand v Pakistan - Edgbaston, Birmingham, Britian - June 26, 2019 Pakistan fans display a banner in reference to Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan during the match Action Images via Reuters 
Similarities to 1992 spook Pakistan fans

More stories

Abe-Xi agree on need for 'free, fair' trade

US will sanction countries that import Iranian oil

E Jean Carroll, the longtime advice columnist and author who has alleged that Donald Trump sexually assaulted her in 1996, in Manhattan, June 24, 2019. Carroll says coming forward now was part of the realization that she hadn’t followed advice she’d given her readers for years: to speak up. “I felt like a fraud,” she said. Trump has said Carroll is

Why E Jean spoke up about Trump ‘rape’

Russia's President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump attend a meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan June 28, 2019. Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS

Trump to Putin: Don't meddle in US elections

(R-L) Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, U.S. President Donald Trump and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker attend the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan June 28, 2019. Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS

Trump talks trade at G20

US President Donald Trump shakes hands with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during the G20 leaders summit in Osaka, Japan, June 28, 2019. REUTERS

Trump to talk trade with Abe at G20

Impeach me, I'll jail you: Duterte

Former Vice President Joe Biden defends his record on racial issues with Senator Kamala Harris as as Senator Bernie Sanders listens during the second night of the first US Democratic presidential candidates 2020 election debate in Miami, Florida, US, June 27, 2019. REUTERS

Harris goes after Biden on race

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.