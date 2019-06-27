Home > World

Two wounded in shooting outside mosque in western France

Published: 27 Jun 2019 11:23 PM BdST Updated: 27 Jun 2019 11:23 PM BdST

Two people were shot and wounded outside a mosque in Brest, western France, on Thursday, police said.

Brest Prosecutor Jean-Philippe Recappe said the gunman opened fire as people left the mosque in the city’s Pontanezen neigbourhood.

It was not immediately clear whether the shooting was religiously motivated, a settling of scores, or motivated by other unknown factors, Recappe told Reuters.

Public broadcaster France 3 reported the gunman was on the run.

