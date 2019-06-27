Two killed, 7 injured as Russian plane makes emergency landing
>> Reuters
Published: 27 Jun 2019 11:47 AM BdST Updated: 27 Jun 2019 11:47 AM BdST
Two people were killed and seven injured when an Antonov An-24 passenger plane made an emergency landing at a regional airport in Russia's Buryatia republic, in Siberia, on Thursday, the area's emergency situations ministry said.
There were 46 people, including four crews, on board the plane, which was en route from the regional capital of Ulan-Ude to Nizhneangarsk.
The ministry said the plane over-shot the runway after landing, hit a small building and caught fire.
The flight was operated by Russian regional airline Angara, media reported.
FILE PHOTO: Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - West Indies v New Zealand - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - June 22, 2019 West Indies's Chris Gayle celebrates taking the wicket of New Zealand's Ross Taylor Action Images via Reuters
Gayle delays retirement
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- US vs China: A new era of great power competition, but without boundaries
- Stampede in Madagascar crowd kills 15 and wounds 75
- US regulator cites new flaw on grounded Boeing 737 MAX
- Australia seeks clarification of reports man detained in N Korea
- Trump-Xi trade meeting set for Saturday morning in Osaka: White House
- Photo of drowned migrants triggers fight over Trump asylum clampdown
- Boris Johnson, political escape artist, lands in hot water, again
- US, North Korea in behind-the-scenes talks over third summit, Moon says
- China tells Canada to stop meat shipments over bogus documents
- 11 dead in militant attack on security forces in Egypt's Sinai
Most Read
- Man hacked to death in Bangladesh, video of wife trying to save him goes viral
- The story behind a photo of two migrants found dead in the Rio Grande
- Stolen mobile phones from India infiltrate Bangladesh
- Enamul Basir took Tk 4m in bribes from DIG Mizan, says ACC
- Bangladesh captain hopes Mahmudullah will recover for India game
- Pathao breaks silence on reported job cuts for ‘cost optimisations’
- Bangladesh performance analyst reveals secret to Shakib’s World Cup batting success
- Forced to chant Hindu slogans, Muslim man is beaten to death in India
- War crimes tribunal to deliver verdict on RP Saha killing Thursday
- Jatiya Party’s Ershad back in hospital as his health deteriorates