Two US service members killed in Afghanistan
>> Reuters
Published: 26 Jun 2019 10:24 AM BdST Updated: 26 Jun 2019 10:24 AM BdST
Two US service members were killed in Afghanistan on Wednesday, the NATO-led Resolute Support mission said in a statement.
It gave no further details and withheld the names of the service members until next of kin were informed.
The latest deaths bring the tally of US service member deaths in Afghanistan to at least six in 2019 and a total of at least 65 US military deaths since January 2015, according to US government and NATO reports.
The death of the two US service members came less than 24 hours after the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo made an unannounced visit to Kabul where he discussed ongoing peace efforts and security with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and senior politicians.
Pompeo said he hoped for a peace deal with the Taliban before Sep 1, ahead of the presidential election in Afghanistan. The seventh round of peace talks between the United States and Taliban officials, aimed at ending the 18-year-long war, will start on Jun 29.
Both sides are expected to focus on Taliban demands for the withdrawal of foreign troops, most of them American, and a US demand for an end to militant attacks plotted from Afghan soil.
About 20,000 foreign troops, most of them American, are in Afghanistan as part of a US-led NATO mission to train, assist and advise Afghan forces. Some US forces carry out counter-terrorism operations.
A record 3,804 Afghan civilians were killed last year due to stepped up air attacks by US-led forces and more suicide bombings, the United Nations said in a February report.
