Iran's president says America is pursuing 'incorrect path': IRIB
Published: 26 Jun 2019 04:20 PM BdST Updated: 26 Jun 2019 04:20 PM BdST
America is pursuing an incorrect path, Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday, according to the IRIB news agency.
“Today I tell the Americans that the path you have chosen is an incorrect path,” Rouhani said.
US President Donald Trump targeted Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and other top Iranian officials with sanctions on Monday, taking a dramatic, unprecedented step to increase pressure on Iran after Tehran’s downing of an unmanned American drone last week.
European signatories have not done enough to preserve the landmark 2015 nuclear deal and it would be in the benefit of European countries and the US to stick to their promises under the deal, Rouhani said.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- 11 dead in militant attack on security forces in Egypt's Sinai
- Iran's president says America is pursuing 'incorrect path': IRIB
- Switzerland aims to legalise medical marijuana
- Sri Lanka reinstates death penalty for drug crimes ahead of polls
- US tech companies sidestep a Trump ban to keep selling to Huawei
- Mexico national guard shows lighter touch with migrants after president's warning
- The story behind a photo of two migrants found dead in the Rio Grande
- Hong Kong activists call on G20 leaders to help ‘liberate’ city
- US Special Counsel Mueller to testify before House panels on July 17
- Two US service members killed in Afghanistan
Most Read
- The story behind a photo of two migrants found dead in the Rio Grande
- Police DIG Mizanur is suspended, home minister says
- Bangladesh ‘strongly’ condemns deadly Houthi attack on Saudi airport
- Bangladesh captain hopes Mahmudullah will recover for India game
- Dhaka University study finds antibiotics in pasteurised milk
- Malaysia shuts nearly 500 schools in second episode of toxic fumes
- Stolen mobile phones from India infiltrate Bangladesh
- Forced to chant Hindu slogans, Muslim man is beaten to death in India
- ACC sues 23 people over FR Tower design forgery
- Clinical Australia outclass England to reach semis