Putin aide: downed US drone was in Iranian airspace

Published: 25 Jun 2019 05:49 PM BdST Updated: 25 Jun 2019 05:49 PM BdST

Russia has military intelligence that shows that a US drone was in Iranian air space when it was shot down by Iran last week, Nikolai Patrushev, Secretary of Russia’s Security Council, said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a briefing for journalists in Jerusalem, Patrushev said evidence presented by the United States alleging Iran was behind attacks on ships in the Gulf of Oman was poor quality and unprofessional.

