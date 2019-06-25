Iran will never pursue a nuclear weapon, says foreign minister
>> Reuters
Published: 25 Jun 2019 07:11 PM BdST Updated: 25 Jun 2019 07:11 PM BdST
Iran will never pursue a nuclear weapon, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Tuesday, according to the IRIB news agency.
He pointed to the past use of nuclear weapons by the United States and to recent comments by US President Donald Trump that he had called off a military strike on Iran because it would have killed 150 people.
“You were really worried about 150 people? How many people have you killed with a nuclear weapon? How many generations have you wiped out with these weapons?” Zarif said.
“It is us who, because of our religious views, will never pursue a nuclear weapon,” he added.
ICC Cricket World Cup - England v Australia - Lord's Cricket Ground, London, Britain - June 25, 2019 Australia's Aaron Finch in action Action Images via Reuters
Australia 285 as England fight back
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Putin aide: downed US drone was in Iranian airspace
- Southeast Asia urged to improve women's rights to stop China bride trafficking
- Malaysia shuts nearly 500 schools in second episode of toxic fumes
- Democracy falls short for people around the world: Survey
- Iran says US sanctions on Khamenei mean end of diplomacy
- Seven migrant deaths reported in 'extreme heat' at US border
- Cambodia charges Chinese nationals over deadly building collapse
- India, US nearing industrial security pact for defence tech transfers
- Trump puts sanctions on Iranian supreme leader, other top officials
- Many sticks, few carrots: Trump's Palestinian policy
Most Read
- We’re drowning and will take you down with us: Afghanistan captain Gulbadin Naib tells Bangladesh
- Shakib’s fifty, five-for help Bangladesh sink Afghanistan in key World Cup clash
- BNP candidate GM Siraj wins by-election to Bogura-6 parliamentary constituency
- Rail services to Sylhet resume after fatal train crash in Moulvibazar
- Bangladesh coach Joshi hails 'Mr Consistent' Shakib
- Bangladesh not a one-man army, says talisman Shakib
- Trump puts sanctions on Iranian supreme leader, other top officials
- FDI rises in Bangladesh, despite global fall
- HC extends freeze on privilege for loan defaulters by 2 months
- Proposed tax on retained earnings may go: PM’s adviser