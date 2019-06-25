Iran says US sanctions on Khamenei mean end of diplomacy
>> Reuters
Published: 25 Jun 2019 11:12 AM BdST Updated: 25 Jun 2019 11:12 AM BdST
Iran said on Tuesday that a US decision to impose sanctions on the country's supreme leader and other top officials permanently closed the path to diplomacy between Tehran and Washington.
"Imposing useless sanctions on Iran's Supreme Leader (Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and the commander of Iran's diplomacy (Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif) is the permanent closure of the path of diplomacy," Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said in a tweet.
"Trump's desperate administration is destroying the established international mechanisms for maintaining world peace and security."
US President Donald Trump targeted Khamenei and other top Iranian officials with sanctions on Monday, taking an unprecedented step to increase pressure on Iran after Tehran's downing of an unmanned American drone.
Washington said it will also impose sanctions on Iran's Foreign Minister Zarif this week.
Khamenei is Iran's utmost authority who has the last say on all state matters.
ICC Cricket World Cup - Bangladesh v Afghanistan - The Ageas Bowl, Southampton, Britain - June 24, 2019 Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan celebrates the wicket of Afghanistan's Najibullah Zadran Action Images via Reuters
Tigers not a one-man army: Shakib
ICC Cricket World Cup - England Nets - Lord's Cricket Ground, London, Britain - June 24, 2019 England's Jason Roy during nets Action Images via Reuters
Roy to miss Australia clash
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Iran says US sanctions on Khamenei mean end of diplomacy
- Seven migrant deaths reported in 'extreme heat' at US border
- Cambodia charges Chinese nationals over deadly building collapse
- India, US nearing industrial security pact for defence tech transfers
- Trump puts sanctions on Iranian supreme leader, other top officials
- Many sticks, few carrots: Trump's Palestinian policy
- Pompeo visits Saudi Arabia as US prods Iran for talks
- Russia warns of repeat of Cuban missile crisis: Tass
- Cambodia sacks minister over building collapse as toll rises to 28
- Ethiopia coup mastermind on the run, others arrested: government
Most Read
- We’re drowning and will take you down with us: Afghanistan captain Gulbadin Naib tells Bangladesh
- Shakib’s fifty, five-for help Bangladesh sink Afghanistan in key World Cup clash
- At least four dead as Upaban Express crashes, snaps rail links with Sylhet
- HC extends freeze on privilege for loan defaulters by 2 months
- Proposed tax on retained earnings may go: PM’s adviser
- FDI rises in Bangladesh, despite global fall
- BNP candidate GM Siraj wins by-election to Bogura-6 parliamentary constituency
- Bangladesh lose toss, sent to bat against Afghanistan in World Cup clash
- ACC files case against DIG Mizanur over ‘illegal wealth’
- New Zealand wary of Williamson ban