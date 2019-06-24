Trump to visit S Korea this week for summit with Moon
>> Reuters
Published: 24 Jun 2019 12:52 PM BdST Updated: 24 Jun 2019 12:52 PM BdST
US President Donald Trump will visit South Korea this week to discuss ways to revive nuclear talks with North Korea, the South's presidential Blue House said on Monday.
Trump is set to start his two-day visit on Saturday, and hold a summit with President Moon Jae-in on Sunday, following a leaders' summit of the Group of 20 major economies in Japan's western city of Osaka, a Blue House spokeswoman said.

