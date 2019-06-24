Russia warns of repeat of Cuban missile crisis: Tass
>> Reuters
Published: 24 Jun 2019 05:00 PM BdST Updated: 24 Jun 2019 05:00 PM BdST
Washington’s deployment of land-based missile systems near Russia’s borders could lead to a standoff comparable to the Cuban missile crisis, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov was quoted as saying on Monday.
Russia has been fiercely critical of US plans to deploy missile systems in eastern Europe, and of Washington’s withdrawal from the INF arms control treaty.
The Cuban Missile Crisis erupted in 1962 when Moscow responded to a US missile deployment in Turkey by sending ballistic missiles to Cuba, sparking a standoff that brought the world to the brink of nuclear war.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Britain warns of accidental war between United States and Iran
- Trump to visit S Korea this week for summit with Moon
- China says US, China should make compromises in trade talks
- White House's Kushner unveils economic portion of Middle East peace plan
- Blow to Turkey's Erdogan as opposition wins big in Istanbul
- Opposition leads in Istanbul vote seen as test for Erdogan
- White House confirms Trump letter to N Korea's Kim ahead of Asia trip
- Palestinians reject Kushner 'economy first' approach to Mideast peace
- N Korea's Kim will consider letter received from Trump
- West African task force says troops killed 42 Islamic State fighters near Lake Chad
Most Read
- At least four dead as Upaban Express crashes, snaps rail links with Sylhet
- Argentina beat Qatar 2-0 to qualify for Copa America last eight
- ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Points Table
- Rhodes warns Bangladesh of boundary drought in Southampton
- Ethiopia's army chief, top regional officials killed in northern coup attempt
- Deal signed to air BTV in India, says minister
- Probe opens into Upaban train accident amid rescue efforts
- Monday could be Afghanistan's day, says skipper Naib
- Police sub-inspector detained with 8,000 yaba pills, 2kg marijuana in Thakurgaon
- Rupayan chairman granted bail in FR Tower fire case