Home > World

Russia warns of repeat of Cuban missile crisis: Tass

  >>  Reuters

Published: 24 Jun 2019 05:00 PM BdST Updated: 24 Jun 2019 05:00 PM BdST

Washington’s deployment of land-based missile systems near Russia’s borders could lead to a standoff comparable to the Cuban missile crisis, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov was quoted as saying on Monday.

Russia has been fiercely critical of US plans to deploy missile systems in eastern Europe, and of Washington’s withdrawal from the INF arms control treaty.

The Cuban Missile Crisis erupted in 1962 when Moscow responded to a US missile deployment in Turkey by sending ballistic missiles to Cuba, sparking a standoff that brought the world to the brink of nuclear war.

Print Friendly and PDF

Bangladesh lose toss, sent to bat
We’re drowning and will take you down with us: Naib tells Bangladesh
New Zealand wary of Williamson ban
Pakistan hit back at critics

More stories

‘US, China should make compromises in trade talks’

Britain warns of accidental war between US and Iran

Trump to visit S Korea this week

Jared Kushner speaks during an interview with Reuters. REUTERS

Kushner unveils economic portion of Middle East peace plan

Istanbul votes in mayoral re-run. REUTERS

Opposition wins big in Istanbul

Ethiopia's army Chief of Staff Seare Mekonnen. Photo: Screengrab of YouTube video

Ethiopia's army chief shot dead

White House confirms Trump letter to Kim

Opposition leads in Istanbul vote

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.