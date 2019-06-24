Home > World

Ethiopia coup mastermind on the run, others arrested: government

  >>  Reuters

Published: 24 Jun 2019 04:56 PM BdST Updated: 24 Jun 2019 04:56 PM BdST

the man accused of trying to seize control of Ethiopia’s northern Amhara region was on the run with some of his supporters on Monday but a number of other plotters have been arrested, a senior government official said.

The government has said General Asamnew Tsige masterminded gun attacks that killed four people including the national army’s chief of staff and Amhara’s state president on Saturday night.

The main people behind the failed coup are still at large and the security forces are hunting them,” the prime minister’s press secretary, Negussu Tilahun, said.

Army chief of staff Seare Mekonnen and a retired officer were shot by Seare’s bodyguard at his residence in the national capital Addis Ababa, the prime minister’s office said.

Amhara state president Ambachew Mekonnen and an adviser were killed in the region’s main city Bahir Dar, it added.

Access to the internet appeared to be blocked across Ethiopia on Monday, users reported.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has pushed through sweeping changes since coming to power in April, making peace with Eritrea, reining in the security services, releasing political prisoners and lifting bans on some outlawed separatist groups.

The changes have won him widespread international praise.

But the premier’s shake-up of the military and intelligence services has earned him powerful enemies at home, while his government is struggling to contain powerful figures in Ethiopia’s myriad ethnic groups fighting the federal government and each other for greater influence and resources.

Long-simmering ethnic violence has surged in some areas since the reforms. At least 2.4 million people have fled fighting, according to the United Nations.

The prime minister’s spokesman said the situation was calm in both Addis Ababa and Bahir Dar on Monday.

Ethiopia will observe a day of national mourning on Monday, parliament speaker Tagesse Chafo said on state television.

Print Friendly and PDF

Bangladesh lose toss, sent to bat
We’re drowning and will take you down with us: Naib tells Bangladesh
New Zealand wary of Williamson ban
Pakistan hit back at critics

More stories

‘US, China should make compromises in trade talks’

Britain warns of accidental war between US and Iran

Trump to visit S Korea this week

Jared Kushner speaks during an interview with Reuters. REUTERS

Kushner unveils economic portion of Middle East peace plan

Istanbul votes in mayoral re-run. REUTERS

Opposition wins big in Istanbul

Ethiopia's army Chief of Staff Seare Mekonnen. Photo: Screengrab of YouTube video

Ethiopia's army chief shot dead

White House confirms Trump letter to Kim

Opposition leads in Istanbul vote

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.