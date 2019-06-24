Home > World

China says US, China should make compromises in trade talks

  >>  Reuters

Published: 24 Jun 2019 09:14 AM BdST Updated: 24 Jun 2019 09:14 AM BdST

China and the United States should be willing to make compromises in trade talks and not insist only on what each side wants, Chinese Vice Commerce Minister Wang Shouwen said on Monday.

Discussions between the Chinese and US trade teams are underway, Wang told a media briefing, without disclosing how or where the talks were taking place.

China and the United States last week said they were reviving talks ahead of this week's meeting between presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping, cheering financial markets hoping for a de-escalation in a trade war that is damaging the global economy.

Talks to reach a broad trade deal broke down last month after US officials accused China of backing away from previously agreed commitments.

Xi will meet Trump at the G20 summit in the Japanese city of Osaka at the end of the week.

Both the Chinese and US teams are making preparations for the Xi-Trump meeting, said China's Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs Zhang Jun at the briefing.

China has vowed to not give in on issues of principle nor under US pressure.

Trump has threatened to put tariffs on another $325 billion of goods, covering nearly all the remaining Chinese imports into the United States, including consumer products such as cellphones, computers and clothing.

The policy room for countries to cope with an economic slowdown is limited, said deputy governor of China's central bank Chen Yulu, who was also present at the briefing.

Tariffs imposed by certain countries are a threat to the world economy, Wang said.

The Trump administration has accused China of failing to protect intellectual property rights, forced technology transfers and of failing to provide a level playing field for US companies.

China has repeatedly promised to open its market wider to foreign investors and provide them with better services and treatment. China has also denied accusations of failing to protect intellectual property rights or of forcing foreign companies to transfer technology.

Print Friendly and PDF

Pakistan end SA's World Cup hopes
FILE PHOTO: Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - Afghanistan v Australia - The County Ground, Bristol, Britain - June 1, 2019 Afghanistan's Gulbadin Naib celebrates the wicket of Australia's Aaron Finch Action Images via Reuters  
Monday could be ours: Naib
Rhodes warns of boundary drought
Brathwaite offers reminder of his talent

More stories

Ethiopia's army Chief of Staff Seare Mekonnen. Photo: Screengrab of YouTube video

Ethiopia's army chief shot dead

White House confirms Trump letter to Kim

Opposition leads in Istanbul vote

Kim receives 'excellent' letter from Trump

Ekrem Imamoglu, mayoral candidate of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), addresses his supporters during an election rally in Istanbul, Turkey, Jun 22, 2019. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Istanbul votes in mayoral re-run

Pakistan says trust must be rebuilt with Afghanistan

18 dead in Cambodia building collapse

The purported wreckage of the American drone is seen displayed by the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) in Tehran, Iran June 21, 2019. Tasnim News Agency/Handout via REUTERS

Trump says new sanctions on Iran to start Monday

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.