White House confirms Trump letter to N Korea's Kim ahead of Asia trip
>> Reuters
Published: 23 Jun 2019 09:56 PM BdST Updated: 23 Jun 2019 09:56 PM BdST
The White House confirmed on Sunday that President Donald Trump had sent a letter to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, days before the US president leaves for a trip to Japan and South Korea.
“A letter was sent by President Trump and correspondence between the two leaders has been ongoing,” White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said in an email.
Earlier North Korea’s state-run news agency KCNA said Kim would put serious thought into the content of the letter, details of which it did not describe.
The KCNA report said Kim described the letter as being “of excellent content” and that he “would seriously contemplate the interesting content.”
US-North Korea talks stalled after a failed summit in February between Trump and the North Korean leader in Hanoi, Vietnam.
A US official said on Wednesday the United States had no pre-conditions for new talks, but that progress would require meaningful and verifiable North Korean steps to abandon its nuclear weapons program.
Trump leaves for Asia later this week for the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan, and meetings with South Korean President Moon Jae-in Seoul.
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - India v Afghanistan - The Ageas Bowl, Southampton, Britain - June 22, 2019 General view during the match Action Images via Reuters
Rhodes warns of boundary drought
FILE PHOTO: Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - Afghanistan v Australia - The County Ground, Bristol, Britain - June 1, 2019 Afghanistan's Gulbadin Naib celebrates the wicket of Australia's Aaron Finch Action Images via Reuters
Monday could be ours: Naib
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - India v Afghanistan - The Ageas Bowl, Southampton, Britain - June 22, 2019 India's Jasprit Bumrah reacts Action Images via Reuters
Bumrah burnishes reputation
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Palestinians reject Kushner 'economy first' approach to Mideast peace
- N Korea's Kim will consider letter received from Trump
- West African task force says troops killed 42 Islamic State fighters near Lake Chad
- Istanbul votes in mayoral re-run, in test for Turkish democracy, Erdogan
- ASEAN leaders emphasise economic strength in face of US-China tensions
- Pakistan foreign minister says trust must be rebuilt with Afghanistan
- Eighteen dead, 24 injured in Cambodia building collapse
- Istanbul residents vote in mayoral re-run, in key test for Turkish democracy, Erdogan
- Ethiopia's army chief of staff has been shot: PM's aide
- Trump says new sanctions on Iran to start Monday, dials back rhetoric
Most Read
- FDA approves drug for loss of sexual desire in women
- Top 300 loan defaulters named in parliament
- Iran says it will confront any US threat, Trump eyes new sanctions
- Ethiopia's army chief, top regional officials killed in northern coup attempt
- Shami hat-trick seals narrow India win over Afghanistan
- New Zealand edge nail-biter against West Indies
- BCL, Shibir clash over Namaz-e-Janaza of Jamaat leader in Chattogram
- Rooppur pillow scam engineer was never a member of Chhatra Dal: Fakhrul
- Three sex workers gang-raped in India's Noida
- Trump says new sanctions on Iran to start Monday, dials back rhetoric