Home > World

Eighteen dead, 24 injured in Cambodia building collapse

  >>  Reuters

Published: 23 Jun 2019 04:54 PM BdST Updated: 23 Jun 2019 04:54 PM BdST

Eighteen people were killed when an under-construction building in Cambodia collapsed early on Saturday, an official said, as rescuers struggled to reach missing workers feared trapped under a mountain of twisted steel and rubble.

The seven-storey steel and concrete structure in the coastal town of Sihanoukville, west of the capital Phnom Penh, was a Chinese-owned project.

At least 24 people were injured and some workers had been trapped inside the building soon after it collapsed, according to the office of the spokesman for the local province of Preah Sihanouk.

“The steel structure has collapsed on itself and we don’t dare move it,” the spokesman Oar Saroeun told Reuters on Saturday. “We can only wait and listen for any signs of life...

“We are afraid more of it will collapse on them.... We will work through the night to remove the steel.”

A statement issued on Sunday by Preah Sihanouk Province officials said 40% of the debris from the site had been cleared. It was not clear how many more people were missing.

Photos of the scene shared on social media showed groups of rescuers working their way through a crumpled heap of steel girders and concrete.

Preah Sihanouk province and its largest town, Sihanoukville, has seen a rush of investment in recent years from China, especially into the casino, property and tourism sectors.

Home to Cambodia’s largest port and a Chinese Special Economic Zone connected to Beijing’s Belt and Road initiative, the town is also undergoing a construction boom to serve growing crowds of Chinese tourists and investors.

Police have detained four people, including three construction supervisors, for questioning in relation to the accident, according to a statement from the province.

Print Friendly and PDF

Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - India v Pakistan - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - June 16, 2019 Pakistan's Sarfaraz Ahmed with team mates Action Images via Reuters
Pakistan's morale has not dipped: Sarfaraz
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - West Indies v New Zealand - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - June 22, 2019 West Indies' Carlos Brathwaite looks dejected after losing his wicket and the match Action Images via Reuters
NZ edge nail-biter against WI
Shami hat-trick seals
India win over Afghans
SL can make semis: Jayawardene

More stories

Ekrem Imamoglu, mayoral candidate of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), addresses his supporters during an election rally in Istanbul, Turkey, Jun 22, 2019. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Istanbul votes in mayoral re-run

The purported wreckage of the American drone is seen displayed by the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) in Tehran, Iran June 21, 2019. Tasnim News Agency/Handout via REUTERS

Trump says new sanctions on Iran to start Monday

FILE PHOTO: Dry terraces are seen in an escarpment in Ethiopia's northern Amhara region, Feb 12, 2016. Picture taken Feb 12, 2016. REUTERS/Katy Migiro/File Photo

Ethiopia army chief of staff shot

Sailors get ready for flight operations on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72), in the Arabian Sea, June 14, 2019. Tristan Kyle Labuguen/US Navy/Handout via REUTERS

Will confront any US threat: Iran

Jared Kushner speaks during an interview with Reuters. REUTERS

Kushner unveils economic portion of Middle East peace plan

Migrants from Central America form a human chain to cross the Rio Bravo river to enter illegally into the United States to turn themselves in to request for asylum in Texas. REUTERS

US cities brace for immigration raids

Cambodia building collapse kills 7

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping during Xi's visit in Pyongyang, North Korea, in this picture released by by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on June 21, 2019. KCNA via REUTERS

Kim, Xi agree to grow ties

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.