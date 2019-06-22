Seven dead, dozens trapped in Cambodia building collapse
>> Reuters
Published: 22 Jun 2019 06:20 PM BdST Updated: 22 Jun 2019 06:20 PM BdST
Seven people were killed when an under-construction building in Cambodia collapsed early on Saturday, an official said, as rescuers struggled to reach dozens of missing workers feared trapped under a mountain of twisted steel and rubble.
Twenty-two people were injured in the collapse of the seven-storey Chinese-owned project in the coastal town of Sihanoukville, west of the capital Phnom Penh.
More than 30 people were still missing and feared trapped inside, said Oar Saroeun, spokesman for the local province of Preah Sihanouk.
"The steel structure has collapsed on itself and we don't dare move it," Saroeun told Reuters. "We can only wait and listen for any signs of life...
"We are afraid more of it will collapse on them.... We will work through the night to remove the steel."
Photos of the scene shared on social media showed groups of rescuers working their way through a crumpled heap of steel girders and concrete.
Preah Sihanouk province and its largest town, Sihanoukville, has seen a rush of investment in recent years from China, especially into the casino, property and tourism sectors.
Home to Cambodia's largest port and a Chinese Special Economic Zone connected to Beijing's Belt and Road initiative, the town is also undergoing a construction boom to serve those growing crowds of Chinese tourists and investors.
The collapsed building is Chinese-owned, according to Saroeun.
Police have detained four people, including three construction supervisors, for questioning in relation to the accident, according to a statement from the province.
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - England v Sri Lanka - Headingley, Leeds, Britiain - June 21, 2019 Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga celebrates taking the wicket of England's Jos Buttler Action Images via Reuters
Malinga's 4 stuns England
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - West Indies v Bangladesh - The County Ground, Taunton, Britain - Jun 17, 2019 West Indies' Chris Gayle and Jason Holder look dejected at the end of the match. Reuters
Lloyd disappointed with predictable West Indies
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Kim, Xi agree to grow ties whatever external situation
- British police called to home of PM candidate Boris Johnson after altercation
- US cities brace for immigration raids, say they will not participate
- UK junior minister Mark Field suspended after grappling with eco-protester
- Trump says he aborted retaliatory strike to spare Iranian lives
- UN chief Guterres calls for 'nerves of steel' in the Gulf
- Malaysia sex scandal clouds Mahathir's succession plan
- At least 30 dead in fire at Indonesia matchstick factory
- EU concerned about Iran situation, support talks: Merkel
- US psychoanalysts apologise for labelling homosexuality an illness
Most Read
- Malaysia sex scandal clouds Mahathir's succession plan
- Trump says he aborted retaliatory strike to spare Iranian lives
- Minister Rezaul Karim talks tough on illegal buildings
- Three sex workers gang-raped in India's Noida
- ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Points Table
- RAB claims to gun down two ‘pirate’ brothers in Chattogram ‘shootout’
- Malinga steers Sri Lanka to thrilling win over England in World Cup
- India’s Yoga Day celebration draws 7,000 enthusiasts in Dhaka
- UK junior minister Mark Field suspended after grappling with eco-protester
- Train derails in Gazipur, snaps northern rail links to Dhaka