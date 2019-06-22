Police called to disturbance at UK PM candidate Johnson's home

Shortly after midnight on Friday, police were called to an address in south London where Johnson is living with his girlfriend.

“The caller was concerned for the welfare of a female neighbor. Police attended and spoke to all occupants of the address, who were all safe and well,” the police said in a statement.

“There were no offences or concerns apparent to the officers and there was no cause for police action.”

A spokesman for Johnson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.