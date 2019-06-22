Police called to disturbance at UK PM candidate Johnson's home
>> Reuters
Published: 22 Jun 2019 09:52 AM BdST Updated: 22 Jun 2019 09:52 AM BdST
British police were called on Friday to investigate concerns for the welfare of a woman after a neighbor of Boris Johnson, the favorite to be the next Prime Minister, heard a loud altercation.
Shortly after midnight on Friday, police were called to an address in south London where Johnson is living with his girlfriend.
“The caller was concerned for the welfare of a female neighbor. Police attended and spoke to all occupants of the address, who were all safe and well,” the police said in a statement.
“There were no offences or concerns apparent to the officers and there was no cause for police action.”
A spokesman for Johnson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - England v Sri Lanka - Headingley, Leeds, Britiain - June 21, 2019 Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga celebrates taking the wicket of England's Jos Buttler Action Images via Reuters
Malinga's 4 stuns England
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - West Indies v Bangladesh - The County Ground, Taunton, Britain - Jun 17, 2019 West Indies' Chris Gayle and Jason Holder look dejected at the end of the match. Reuters
Lloyd disappointed with predictable West Indies
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- UK junior minister Mark Field suspended after grappling with eco-protester
- Trump says he aborted retaliatory strike to spare Iranian lives
- UN chief Guterres calls for 'nerves of steel' in the Gulf
- Malaysia sex scandal clouds Mahathir's succession plan
- At least 30 dead in fire at Indonesia matchstick factory
- EU concerned about Iran situation, support talks: Merkel
- US psychoanalysts apologise for labelling homosexuality an illness
- Russia accuses US of pushing Iran situation to brink of war
- Trump pulls back from launch of military strikes on Iran after initial approval
- Four jailed for life over death of 71 migrants in Hungarian truck
Most Read
- Malaysia sex scandal clouds Mahathir's succession plan
- Three sex workers gang-raped in India's Noida
- India’s Yoga Day celebration draws 7,000 enthusiasts in Dhaka
- Minister Rezaul Karim talks tough on illegal buildings
- Trump says he aborted retaliatory strike to spare Iranian lives
- Trump pulls back from launch of military strikes on Iran after initial approval
- ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Points Table
- Siblings die in boat capsize in Buriganga
- Train derails in Gazipur, snaps northern rail links to Dhaka
- Alexa, how can I fly to Mumbai?