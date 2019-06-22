Kim, Xi agree to grow ties whatever external situation
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and China's President Xi Jinping reached a consensus on "important issues," and agreed to build on their countries' friendly relations "whatever the international situation," North Korean state media reported.
Xi left the North Korean capital Pyongyang on Friday after a two-day visit, the first by a Chinese leader in 14 years. State-run news agency KCNA issued a report on Saturday of the results of the visit.
Chinese President Xi Jinping, his wife Peng Liyuan, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his wife Ri Sol Ju are seen during Xi's visit in Pyongyang, North Korea in this picture released by by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on June 21, 2019. KCNA via REUTERS
The visit comes a week before Xi and US President Donald Trump are due to meet at a Group of 20 summit in Osaka, Japan, amid a trade dispute that has rattled global financial markets.
KCNA reported that during a luncheon on the final day of Xi's visit the leaders discussed plans to strengthen collaboration, as well as their countries' "major internal and external policies", while exchanging views on domestic and international issues of mutual concern.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Chinese President Xi Jinping look at a book during Xi's visit in Pyongyang, North Korea, in this picture released by by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on June 21, 2019. KCNA via REUTERS
"The world may hope that the Chinese leader has the magic touch that can turn a stone to gold, but it is unrealistic to expect that Xi can solve all the peninsula issues with a two-day visit — even if Beijing has always been the most reliable and considerate partner to Pyongyang," it said.
"Yet Xi has touched the right stone by focusing on economic cooperation to help bring the DPRK in from the cold," it added.
