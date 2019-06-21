Home > World

UN chief Guterres calls for 'nerves of steel' in the Gulf

  >>  Reuters

Published: 21 Jun 2019 08:16 PM BdST Updated: 21 Jun 2019 08:16 PM BdST

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, commenting on Friday on the situation in the Gulf, said “I have only one strong recommendation: nerves of steel”, UN spokeswoman in Geneva Alessandra Vellucci said.

Iranian officials told Reuters on Friday that Tehran had received a message from US President Donald Trump warning that a US attack on Iran was imminent but saying he was against war and wanted talks on a range of issues.

 The New York Times said Trump had ordered air strikes but then called them off.

