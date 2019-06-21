Home > World

Russia accuses US of pushing Iran situation to brink of war

Published: 21 Jun 2019 02:33 PM BdST Updated: 21 Jun 2019 02:33 PM BdST

Russia accused the United States on Friday of deliberately stoking dangerous tensions around Iran and pushing the situation to the brink of war, the RIA news agency reported.

Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov called on Washington to weigh the possible consequences of conflict with Iran and said a report in the New York Times showed the situation was extremely dangerous.

US President Donald Trump approved military strikes against Iran in retaliation for the downing of a US surveillance drone, but called off the attacks at the last minute, the report said.

