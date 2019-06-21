India deploys two ships in Gulf of Oman after tanker attacks
Published: 21 Jun 2019 03:06 AM BdST Updated: 21 Jun 2019 03:06 AM BdST
India's navy has deployed two ships in the Gulf of Oman to ensure safe passage for Indian-flagged vessels, the country's defence ministry said late on Thursday, a week after two oil tankers were attacked in the region.
The United States has blamed Iran for the attacks on a Norwegian-owned and a Japanese-owned tanker, raising concerns about further US-Iranian confrontation. Tehran has denied the allegation.
Indian naval ships named Chennai and Sunayna have been "deployed in the Gulf of Oman and Persian Gulf to undertake maritime security operations," the defence ministry said in a statement, adding that the navy is also conducting aerial surveillance of the area.
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - Australia v Bangladesh - Trent Bridge, Nottingham, Britain - June 20, 2019 Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim celebrates a century Action Images via Reuters
Gallant Tigers lose
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- India deploys two ships in Gulf of Oman after tanker attacks
- US Senate rejects Saudi arms sales in rebuke to Trump
- Trump says Iran 'made a very big mistake' by shooting down drone
- German mayors get death threats after suspected far-right murder
- China's Xi says hopes North Korea, US can keep talking
- US tells India it is mulling caps on H-1B visas to deter data rules
- Iran's IRGC says downing of US drone carried a message to Washington: TV
- Turkey's Erdogan says he believes UN will look into death of Egypt's Mursi
- After years of war and drought, Iraq's bumper crop is burning
- China's Xi arrives in North Korea with senior economic official in tow
Most Read
- Sohel Taj’s missing nephew found in Mymensingh
- Warner's WC best 166 powers Australia to set mammoth target for Bangladesh
- Three sex workers gang-raped in India's Noida
- Shourav was dropped blindfolded with his hands and legs tied: Sohel Taj
- ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Points Table
- Iran's Guards shoot down US 'spy' drone in Hormozgan province
- Bangladesh lose to Australia despite their highest ODI total in high-scoring WC match
- Bangladesh clocks fastest growth rate in Asia-Pacific, ADB says
- Bangladesh confident of beating anyone at World Cup: Mashrafe
- Former minister Latif Siddique sent to jail in Bogura graft case