EU concerned about Iran situation, support talks: Merkel
>> Reuters
Published: 21 Jun 2019 05:56 PM BdST Updated: 21 Jun 2019 05:56 PM BdST
German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday she and fellow EU leaders were concerned about the situation around Iran after reports that the United States was on the verge of military strikes against the country.
“We are concerned about the situation and support diplomatic negotiations, a political solution for a very tense situation,” Merkel told reporters after a two-day EU summit in Brussels.
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - West Indies v Bangladesh - The County Ground, Taunton, Britain - Jun 17, 2019 West Indies' Chris Gayle and Jason Holder look dejected at the end of the match. Reuters
Lloyd disappointed with predictable West Indies
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Russia accuses US of pushing Iran situation to brink of war
- Trump pulls back from launch of military strikes on Iran after initial approval
- Four jailed for life over death of 71 migrants in Hungarian truck
- 'I Love Thee, China': North Korea woos Xi in lavish state visit
- Trump says hard to believe Iranian shooting down of US drone was intentional
- Black-clad protesters demand full withdrawal of Hong Kong extradition bill
- Fresh wave of protests as Hong Kong ignores deadline to scrap extradition bill
- India deploys two ships in Gulf of Oman after tanker attacks
- US Senate rejects Saudi arms sales in rebuke to Trump
- Trump says Iran 'made a very big mistake' by shooting down drone
Most Read
- Bangladesh lose to Australia despite their highest ODI total in high-scoring WC match
- Shourav was dropped blindfolded with his hands and legs tied: Sohel Taj
- Three sex workers gang-raped in India's Noida
- Facebook maps Bangladesh with most detailed population density using AI
- Warner's WC best 166 powers Australia to set mammoth target for Bangladesh
- Sohel Taj’s missing nephew found in Mymensingh
- ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Points Table
- Skipper Mashrafe rues Bangladesh's new-ball woes
- Save the Children in Bangladesh records 51% rise in “needless” C-sections in two years
- India deploys two ships in Gulf of Oman after tanker attacks