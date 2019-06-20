Iran's IRGC says downing of US drone carried a message to Washington: TV
>> Reuters
Published: 20 Jun 2019 06:05 PM BdST Updated: 20 Jun 2019 06:36 PM BdST
Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards warned on Thursday against any aggression against Tehran, state TV reported, saying that the downing of a US drone carried a “clear message” to Iran’s arch enemy, the United States.
“The downing of the American drone was a clear message to America ... our borders are Iran’s red line and we will react strongly against any aggression ... Iran is not seeking war with any country, but we are fully prepared to defend Iran,” said the Guards’ commander-in-chief, Hossein Salami, TV reported.
