Home > World

Iran's Guards shoot down US 'spy' drone in Hormozgan province

  >>  Reuters

Published: 20 Jun 2019 10:24 AM BdST Updated: 20 Jun 2019 10:24 AM BdST

Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards have shot down a US 'spy' drone in the southern province of Hormozgan, the Guards’ news website, Sepah News, said on Thursday.

Tension between Iran and the United States has spiked since last year, when President Donald Trump exited a 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and major powers and reimposed sanctions on the country.

State news agency IRNA carried the same report, identifying the drone as an “RQ-4 Global Hawk’.

“It was shot down when it entered Iran’s airspace near the Kouhmobarak district in the south,” the Guards’ website added.

Washington accuses Iran of being involved in explosive strikes on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman last week and four tankers off the United Arab Emirates on May 12, both near the Strait of Hormuz, a major conduit for global oil supplies.

Iran has denied the accusation.

The RQ-4 Global Hawk unmanned aircraft system (UAS) can fly at high altitudes for more than 30 hours, gathering near-real-time, high-resolution imagery of large areas of land in all types of weather, maker Northrop Grumman says on its website.

Print Friendly and PDF

ICC Cricket World Cup - West Indies v Bangladesh - The County Ground, Taunton, Britain - June 17, 2019 Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan in action Action Images via Reuters
Australia hope to dismiss Shakib early
Williamson guides NZ to tense win over SA
ICC Cricket World Cup - South Africa v Bangladesh - Kia Oval, London, Britain - June 2, 2019 Bangladesh's Mashrafe Mortaza celebrates after the match Action Images via Reuters
Confident to beat
anyone: Mashrafe
FILE PHOTO: Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - India v Australia - The Oval, London, Britain - Jun 9, 2019 Australia's Marcus Stoinis celebrates taking the wicket of India's MS Dhoni. Reuters
Stoinis 'a chance' to play against Tigers

More stories

A demonstrator wearing a mask of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attends a protest outside the Saudi Arabia consulate in Istanbul, Turkey Oct 25, 2018. REUTERS

Has ‘the sacrificial lamb’ arrived?: New Khashoggi murder recordings

File Photo: Displaced Syrian refugee children lie down on a mat on the floor in an olive grove at the north of Idlib Countryside, Syria Jun 4, 2019. REUTERS

Poor nations hosting most refugees

FILE PHOTO: A Malaysian air crash investigator inspects the crash site of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17, near the village of Hrabove (Grabovo) in Donetsk region, Ukraine, July 22, 2014. REUTERS

Dutch to prosecute MH17 crash suspects

Evidence suggests Saudi Prince is liable for Khashoggi murder

'ASEAN must not turn a blind eye to Rohingya'

A US military image released by the Pentagon in Washington on June 17 shows what the Navy says is the hull penetration and blast damage on the starboard side of the Japanese owned motor tanker vessel Kokuka Courageous, which was sustained from a June 13 limpet mine attack while operating in the Gulf of Oman and photographed by the US military the following day on June 14, 2019. US Navy handout via Reuters

Doubt over US force to protect Gulf oil

US President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign kick off rally at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida, US, Jun 18, 2019. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Trump launches re-election campaign

Steel pipe for Canadian government’s Trans Mountain Expansion Project lies at a stockpile site in Kamloops. REUTERS

Canada approves contentious oil pipeline expansion

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.