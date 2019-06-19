Home > World

Evidence suggests Saudi Crown Prince is liable for Khashoggi murder: UN expert

  >>  Reuters

Published: 19 Jun 2019 05:14 PM BdST Updated: 19 Jun 2019 05:15 PM BdST

Evidence suggests Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman and other senior Saudi officials are liable for the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, a UN rights investigator said on Wednesday.

There was no immediate reaction from Riyadh which was sent the 100-page report in advance - but the kingdom has regularly denied accusations that the prince was involved.

Agnes Callamard, the UN special rapporteur on extrajudicial executions, called for countries to widen sanctions to include the Crown Prince and his personal assets, until and unless he can prove he has no responsibility.

Khashoggi, a critic of the prince and a Washington Post columnist, was last seen at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on Oct 2 where he was to receive papers ahead of his wedding.

His body was dismembered and removed from the building, the Saudi prosecutor has said, and his remains have not been found.

“It is the conclusion of the Special Rapporteur that Mr. Khashoggi has been the victim of a deliberate, premeditated execution, an extrajudicial killing for which the state of Saudi Arabia is responsible under international human rights law,” Callamard said in her report based on a six-month investigation.

Callamard went to Turkey earlier this year with a team of forensic and legal experts and said she received evidence from Turkish authorities.

“There is credible evidence, warranting further investigation of high-level Saudi officials’ individual liability, including the Crown Prince’s”, she said.

“Indeed, this human rights inquiry has shown that there is sufficient credible evidence regarding the responsibility of the Crown Prince demanding further investigation,” she added, urging UN.Secretary-General to establish an international probe.

Print Friendly and PDF

FILE PHOTO: Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - India v Australia - The Oval, London, Britain - Jun 9, 2019 Australia's Marcus Stoinis celebrates taking the wicket of India's MS Dhoni. Reuters
Stoinis 'a chance' to play against Tigers
ICC Cricket World Cup - England v Afghanistan - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - June 18, 2019 England's Eoin Morgan celebrates his century Action Images via Reuters
Wood hails 'amazing' Morgan
Morgan helps England crush Afghanistan
ICC Cricket World Cup - England v Afghanistan - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - June 18, 2019 England's Joe Root celebrates his 50 with Eoin Morgan Action Images via Reuters
FACTBOX: England's record-breaking innings

More stories

File Photo: Displaced Syrian refugee children lie down on a mat on the floor in an olive grove at the north of Idlib Countryside, Syria Jun 4, 2019. REUTERS

Poor nations hosting most refugees

FILE PHOTO: A Malaysian air crash investigator inspects the crash site of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17, near the village of Hrabove (Grabovo) in Donetsk region, Ukraine, July 22, 2014. REUTERS

Dutch to prosecute MH17 crash suspects

A US military image released by the Pentagon in Washington on June 17 shows what the Navy says is the hull penetration and blast damage on the starboard side of the Japanese owned motor tanker vessel Kokuka Courageous, which was sustained from a June 13 limpet mine attack while operating in the Gulf of Oman and photographed by the US military the following day on June 14, 2019. US Navy handout via Reuters

Doubt over US force to protect Gulf oil

Steel pipe for Canadian government’s Trans Mountain Expansion Project lies at a stockpile site in Kamloops. REUTERS

Canada approves contentious oil pipeline expansion

US President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping meet business leaders at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. REUTERS

US, China rekindle trade talks

Residents who were evacuated from their homes after an earthquake are seen at a gymnasium of Iwafune junior high school acting as a makeshift evacuation center, in Murakami, Niigata prefecture, Japan June 19, 2019, in this photo taken by Kyodo. Kyodo via REUTERS

Quake triggers tsunami in Japan

China's President Xi to visit N Korea this week

FILE PHOTO - Muslim Brotherhood's president-elect Mohamed Mursi speaks during his first televised address to the nation at the Egyptian Television headquarters in Cairo June 24, 2012. REUTERS

Egypt's ex-president Mursi buried in Cairo

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.