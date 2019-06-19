Evidence suggests Saudi Crown Prince is liable for Khashoggi murder: UN expert
>> Reuters
Published: 19 Jun 2019 05:14 PM BdST Updated: 19 Jun 2019 05:15 PM BdST
Evidence suggests Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman and other senior Saudi officials are liable for the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, a UN rights investigator said on Wednesday.
There was no immediate reaction from Riyadh which was sent the 100-page report in advance - but the kingdom has regularly denied accusations that the prince was involved.
Agnes Callamard, the UN special rapporteur on extrajudicial executions, called for countries to widen sanctions to include the Crown Prince and his personal assets, until and unless he can prove he has no responsibility.
Khashoggi, a critic of the prince and a Washington Post columnist, was last seen at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on Oct 2 where he was to receive papers ahead of his wedding.
His body was dismembered and removed from the building, the Saudi prosecutor has said, and his remains have not been found.
“It is the conclusion of the Special Rapporteur that Mr. Khashoggi has been the victim of a deliberate, premeditated execution, an extrajudicial killing for which the state of Saudi Arabia is responsible under international human rights law,” Callamard said in her report based on a six-month investigation.
Callamard went to Turkey earlier this year with a team of forensic and legal experts and said she received evidence from Turkish authorities.
“There is credible evidence, warranting further investigation of high-level Saudi officials’ individual liability, including the Crown Prince’s”, she said.
“Indeed, this human rights inquiry has shown that there is sufficient credible evidence regarding the responsibility of the Crown Prince demanding further investigation,” she added, urging UN.Secretary-General to establish an international probe.
ICC Cricket World Cup - England v Afghanistan - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - June 18, 2019 England's Eoin Morgan celebrates his century Action Images via Reuters
Wood hails 'amazing' Morgan
ICC Cricket World Cup - England v Afghanistan - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - June 18, 2019 England's Joe Root celebrates his 50 with Eoin Morgan Action Images via Reuters
FACTBOX: England's record-breaking innings
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Evidence suggests Saudi Crown Prince is liable for Khashoggi murder: UN expert
- ASEAN must not turn a blind eye to plight of Rohingya, groups say
- South Korea gives most aid to North Korea since 2008 amid food shortage
- Netherlands set to prosecute suspects in MH17 airliner downing
- Poor nations hosting most refugees worldwide, need more Western help - UN
- Trump launches re-election campaign, presents himself as outsider and victim
- Canada approves contentious oil pipeline expansion, expects legal challenges
- US, China rekindle trade talks ahead of Trump-Xi G20 meeting
- Shanahan pulls out of Pentagon job as domestic violence reports emerge
- Trump creates doubt over use of US force to protect Gulf oil
Most Read
- Fire triggered by oil lorry burns Shyamoli filling station
- What are secretaries for if prime minister has to intervene in every matter? High Court asks
- ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Points Table
- Geological Survey of Bangladesh confirms first iron ore reserves in Dinajpur
- Facebook reveals plans to launch Libra cryptocurrency, with lofty goals
- Dengue stings Dhaka ridiculing half a billion spent on mosquito control in a year
- England's Morgan blasts record 17 sixes against Afghanistan
- Khaleda gets six-month bail in defamation cases
- Clash between workers at Payra power plant leaves Chinese national dead, 7 injured
- Trump launches re-election campaign, presents himself as outsider and victim