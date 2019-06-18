Turkey orders arrest of 128 military personnel over suspected Gulen links
>> Reuters
Published: 18 Jun 2019 12:59 PM BdST Updated: 18 Jun 2019 12:59 PM BdST
Turkey has ordered the arrest of 128 military personnel over suspected links to the network accused by Ankara of orchestrating an attempted coup in 2016, state-run Anadolu news agency said on Tuesday.
Police were looking for just over half of the suspects in the western coastal province of Izmir and the rest across 30 other provinces, Anadolu said.
They were suspected of being supporters of US-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen, who is accused by Turkish authorities of masterminding the failed putsch three years ago. Gulen has denied any role.
More than 77,000 people have been jailed pending trial, while about 150,000 people from the civil service, military, and elsewhere have been sacked or suspended from their jobs under crackdowns since the attempted coup.
Rights groups and Turkey's Western allies have criticised the scope of the crackdown, saying Erdogan has used the abortive coup as a pretext to quash dissent.
The government has said the security measures are necessary due to the gravity of the threat Turkey faces, and has vowed to eradicate Gulen's network in the country.
ICC Cricket World Cup - West Indies v Bangladesh - The County Ground, Taunton, Britain - June 17, 2019 Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan celebrates reaching his century Action Images via Reuters
Mashrafe praises 'exceptional' Shakib
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Turkey orders arrest of 128 military personnel over suspected Gulen links
- New Zealand man jailed for sharing video of mass shooting
- 'Systemic failure' of UN ahead of Myanmar military crackdown: Review
- As promised, Trump slashes aid to Central America over migrants
- US to send 1,000 additional troops to the Middle East
- Egypt's ousted Islamist president Mursi dies after court hearing
- China stands by Hong Kong leader after days of street protests
- Chinese raids hit North Korean defectors' 'Underground Railroad'
- Egypt's ousted Islamist president Mursi dies after court hearing
- In historic shift, Vatican to consider married priests for Amazon region
Most Read
- Shakib, Liton fire Bangladesh to record World Cup win against West Indies
- Ex-Sonagazi OC Moazzem lands in jail, charge hearing on Jun 30
- Biman pilot mistakenly left passport in Dhaka office, probe finds
- Egypt's ousted Islamist president Mursi dies after court hearing
- Bangladesh begins trial of three cafe attack suspects’ widows
- Bangladesh captain Mashrafe praises exceptional Shakib after Windies heroics
- Former state minister Sohel Taj calls for safe return of nephew missing since Jun 9
- In historic shift, Vatican to consider married priests for Amazon region
- Bangladesh eye win in crucial West Indies game at ‘puzzling’ Taunton
- Khaleda gets six-month bail in defamation cases