Strong quake strikes northwest Japan, triggers small tsunami, power cuts
>> Reuters
Published: 18 Jun 2019 11:09 PM BdST Updated: 18 Jun 2019 11:09 PM BdST
A strong and shallow earthquake struck Japan's northwest coast around Niigata prefecture on Tuesday, triggering a small tsunami, shaking buildings and cutting power to around 9,000 buildings.
The magnitude 6.4 quake, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS), lasted for as long as 20 seconds and damage included a landslide that struck a road, according to public broadcaster NHK. There were no initial reports of fatalities or fires.
Authorities lifted a 0.2-1.0 metre tsunami warning for the region after waves several centimetres high struck parts of the Niigata coast.
A tsunami of up to one metre could have caused some flooding and damage in low-lying coastal areas and river banks, though much of Japan's coastline is guarded by sea walls.
"We will work closely with local authorities to provide any disaster measures including lifesaving and rescue operations and have instructed officials to provide information in a timely and accurate manner," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga - the top government spokesman - told a media briefing.
The quake struck at 10:22pm local time (1322 GMT Thursday) at a depth of 12 kilometres (7.5 miles), the USGS said.
It measured 6.7 according to the Japan Meteorological Agency, and in some places was as high as a strong six on the agency's seven-point "Shindo", or Seismic Intensity Scale, which measures ground motion at specific points unlike magnitude which expresses the amount of energy released.
Tokyo Electric Power Co's (Tepco) Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear plant was not affected by the quake, which hit 85 km ( 53 miles) northeast of the site. All of its seven reactors were already shut down, NHK said.
A Tepco spokesman said an initial inspection showed no damage to the plant, and inspectors would carry out more detailed checks.
The quake also temporarily halted express bullet train services in the region, with some roads also closed, according to NHK.
ICC Cricket World Cup - England v Afghanistan - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - June 18, 2019 England's Joe Root celebrates his 50 with Eoin Morgan Action Images via Reuters
FACTBOX: England's record-breaking innings
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Alabama orders 'Chemical Castration' of some child molesters
- Death toll from China quakes rises to 11
- China's President Xi to visit N Korea this week
- Many in Hong Kong, fearful of China's grasp, flee to Taiwan
- Yemen's Houthis to allow UN to inspect ships in Hodeidah: sources
- Egypt's ex-president Mursi buried in Cairo, Islamists mourn
- Kuwait ruler to visit Iraq amid Gulf tensions: KUNA
- Hong Kong leader signals end to extradition bill but refuses to quit
- Iran says it won't wage war, US deploys more troops to Middle East
- Johnson gets further boost in race to become British prime minister
Most Read
- Fire triggered by oil lorry burns Shyamoli filling station
- Shakib, Liton fire Bangladesh to record World Cup win against West Indies
- Khaleda gets six-month bail in defamation cases
- Egypt's ousted Islamist president Mursi dies after court hearing
- Bangladesh captain Mashrafe praises exceptional Shakib after Windies heroics
- Biman pilot mistakenly left passport in Dhaka office, probe finds
- Former state minister Sohel Taj calls for safe return of nephew missing since Jun 9
- Huawei says US ban hurting more than expected, to wipe $30 bln off revenue
- High Court orders government to seize, destroy expired medicines
- Trump says US agency will begin removing millions of illegal immigrants