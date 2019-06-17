Home > World

Japan arrests man for stabbing police officer, taking gun

  >>  Reuters

Published: 17 Jun 2019 10:58 AM BdST Updated: 17 Jun 2019 10:58 AM BdST

Japanese police on Monday arrested a man on charges of stabbing a police officer and grabbing a loaded handgun in a western city near Osaka, which hosts a summit of the G20 grouping next week, police said.

The 33-year-old suspect, caught while lying on a bench beneath which the stolen gun had been placed, has denied the charges, a local police official said.

"We are taking a grave view of the incident, which caused great anxiety among residents," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a regular news conference.

"With a G20 summit scheduled next week, we will reinforce vigilance and guard even more strictly."

A large-scale search for the suspect began on Sunday, after the stabbed officer was found lying in front of a police box in the city of Suita. On Monday, he was unconscious and in a critical condition, authorities said.

One of the bullets originally loaded in the stolen gun seemed to have been fired, but police have heard of no reports of related injuries or damage, the police official said.

Violent crime is rare in Japan but occasional high-profile incidents have shocked the nation.

Sunday's incident follows a case last month in which a knife-wielding middle-aged man killed a girl and an adult, injuring 17 people near the capital, Tokyo.

Print Friendly and PDF

Sarfaraz refuses to blame senior men for Pakistan's troubles
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - India v Pakistan - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - Jun 16, 2019 India's Virat Kohil shakes hands with Pakistan's Imad Wasim after the match Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
No room for error after India loss: Wasim
India beat Pakistan
Tigers eye crucial win

More stories

Former student leader Joshua Wong walks out from prison after being jailed for his role in the Occupy Central movement, also known as “Umbrella Movement”, in Hong Kong, China, Jun 17, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

HK democracy activist freed from jail

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam looks down during a news conference in Hong Kong, China, June 15, 2019. Reuters

Hong Kong leader apologises

Pressure builds on Hong Kong leader

China says reached 'broad consensus' with UN

A member of naval police talks to people that crossed the Suchiate river on a raft from Tecun Uman in Guatemala to Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico June 16, 2019. Reuters

Mexico detains 800 undocumented migrants

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's wife, Sara, arrives in to the Magistrate Court, for a hearing on a plea deal over the misuse of state funds for meals, in Jerusalem June 16, 2019. Reuters

Netanyahu's wife admits criminal wrongdoing

I am the alternative to Boris Johnson: Hunt

FILE PHOTO: Mayor of London Sadiq Khan speaks during an interview with Reuters at an event to promote the start of London Tech Week, in London, Britain, Jun 10, 2019. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez/File Photo

Trump calls London mayor a 'disaster'

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.