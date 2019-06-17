Earthquake of 6.2 magnitude strikes eastern Indonesia
>> Reuters
Published: 17 Jun 2019 12:11 PM BdST Updated: 17 Jun 2019 12:11 PM BdST
An earthquake of 6.2 magnitude struck in eastern Indonesia on Monday, the European monitoring agency said, but there were no immediate report of any casualties or damage.
The epicentre was 133 km (83 miles) northwest of the city of Kupang on Timor island, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said.
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
