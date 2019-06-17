Home > World

Earthquake of 6.2 magnitude strikes eastern Indonesia

Published: 17 Jun 2019

An earthquake of 6.2 magnitude struck in eastern Indonesia on Monday, the European monitoring agency said, but there were no immediate report of any casualties or damage.

The epicentre was 133 km (83 miles) northwest of the city of Kupang on Timor island, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said.

