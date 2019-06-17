Home > World

Chinese activists seek UN investigation into Tiananmen crackdown

   

Published: 17 Jun 2019 04:21 PM BdST Updated: 17 Jun 2019 04:21 PM BdST

More than 20 Chinese activists who took part in the Tiananmen Square pro-democracy movement called on Monday on the United Nations’ top human rights body to investigate Beijing’s deadly crackdown 30 years ago.

Wang Dan and 21 others, backed by the group Chinese Human Rights Defenders, said they had submitted the complaint to the UN Human Rights Council, a Geneva forum which opens a three-week session on June 24.

“We request the HRC investigate the gross violations of human rights and fundamental freedoms committed by the Chinese government during its military assault on peaceful protests,” they said in statement.

They also sought action over “the consistent pattern of human rights violations in persecuting Chinese citizens during the past three decades who broke the silence” about the events of June 3-4, 1989.

The anniversary remains taboo in China. Beijing has not held a public inquiry nor permitted an independent investigation, the statement said.

Beijing enjoys strong support among developing countries at the Human Rights Council, a 47-member state forum that has never adopted a resolution on China since being set up in 2006.

A Council spokesman was not in a position to provide any information, noting that communications lodged via the complaint procedure were confidential.

“The massacre 30 years ago has not ended yet. The Chinese government even determined that the victims were criminals and a large number of exiles are still deprived of their right to return to their own country,” said Wang, who lives in the United States.

China has never provided a death toll for the 1989 violence, but rights groups and witnesses say it could run into the thousands.

Print Friendly and PDF

File Photo
Bangladesh win toss, choose to bowl
Sarfaraz refuses to blame senior men for Pakistan's troubles
‘Adaptability helped me thrive against Pakistan’
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - India v Pakistan - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - Jun 16, 2019 India's Virat Kohil shakes hands with Pakistan's Imad Wasim after the match Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
No room for error after India loss: Wasim

More stories

Former student leader Joshua Wong walks out from prison after being jailed for his role in the Occupy Central movement, also known as “Umbrella Movement”, in Hong Kong, China, Jun 17, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

HK democracy activist freed from jail

File Photo

8 die as migrant boat sinks off Turkey's coast

US military firms may face China rare earth restrictions

Strong earthquake strikes Indonesia

An aerial view shows police officers investigating the site where a police officer was found stabbed in front of a police box and the officer's gun, loaded with several bullets, was stolen, in Suita, Osaka prefecture, western Japan Jun 16, 2019, in this photo taken by Kyodo. Mandatory credit Kyodo/via REUTERS

Japan arrests man for stabbing, taking gun

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam looks down during a news conference in Hong Kong, China, June 15, 2019. Reuters

Hong Kong leader apologises

Guatemala presidential election: Sandra Torres, presidential candidate for the National Unity of Hope (UNE) dips her finger into ink after casting her vote at a polling station during the first round of the presidential election in Guatemala City, Guatemala, Jun 16, 2019. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Torres takes early lead in Guatemala election

Pressure builds on Hong Kong leader

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.