Home > World

Pope urges restraint in Gulf after tanker attacks

  >>  Reuters

Published: 16 Jun 2019 06:19 PM BdST Updated: 16 Jun 2019 06:19 PM BdST

Pope Francis called for restraint and a lowering of tensions in the Middle East on Sunday following attacks on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman that have raised fears of a broader confrontation in the region.

Francis, during a visit to a city in central Italy that was severely damaged by a string of earthquakes in 2016, said he was worried by the ramifications of the attacks.

“I invite everyone to use the instruments of diplomacy to resolve the complex problems of the conflicts in the Middle East,” he said.

“I renew a heartfelt appeal to the international community to make every possible effort to favor dialogue and peace,” he said after saying a Mass for several thousand people.

Washington, already embroiled in a standoff with Iran over its nuclear program, has blamed Tehran for the attacks. Iran has denied any involvement.

During his one-day visit to Camerino, a university city in Italy’s central Marche region, Francis wore a white fire fighter’s helmet as he visited the cathedral, which was severely damaged in the quake.

He prayed before a statue of the Madonna whose face was cut in half by falling debris and also visited several families living in temporary, pre-fabricated housing and entered the city’s “red zone,” which is off-limits because of the risk of more collapses.

Print Friendly and PDF

India clash 'must-win' for Pakistan: Gavaskar
FILE PHOTO: Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - Captains Press Conference - The Film Shed, London, Britain - May 23, 2019 Pakistan's Sarfaraz Ahmed and India's Virat Kohli during the press conference. Action Images/Andrew Boyers/Pool/File Photo
India, Pakistan meet in Manchester
India, Pakistan resume hostilities at WC
ICC Cricket World Cup - India Press Conference - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - June 15, 2019 India's Virat Kohli during a press conference Action Images via Reuters
Kohli plays down Amir duel

More stories

A Rosneft-operated Bombardier 6000 aircraft - with tail number M-YOIL - carrying a passenger, believed to be Chief Executive of Rosneft Igor Sechin, takes off at Palma de Mallorca airport, Spain Aug 6, 2018. REUTERS

Two killed in NZ plane collision

FILE PHOTO: Mayor of London Sadiq Khan speaks during an interview with Reuters at an event to promote the start of London Tech Week, in London, Britain, Jun 10, 2019. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez/File Photo

Trump calls London mayor a 'disaster'

Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammad bin Salman is seen during the Arab Summit in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, May 31, 2019. REUTERS/Hamad l Mohammed

Saudi blames Iran for tanker attacks

Migrants wait outside the Mexican Commission for Refugee Assistance (COMAR) in Tapachula, Mexico, June 14, 2019. REUTERS

Better Mexico than home, say US-bound Central American migrants

An oil tanker is seen after it was attacked at the Gulf of Oman, Jun 13, 2019. REUTERS

Saudi seeks oil supply protection

Members of Civil Human Rights Front hold a news conference in response to the announcement by Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam regarding the proposed extradition bill, outside the Legislative Council building in Hong Kong, China, June 15, 2019. REUTERS

Thousands expected to rally demanding HK leader steps down

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam attends a news conference in Hong Kong, China, Jun 15, 2019. REUTERS

HK suspends China extradition bill

Putin gets ice cream for Xi

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.