I am the alternative to Boris Johnson, says UK foreign minister Hunt

Published: 16 Jun 2019

British foreign minister Jeremy Hunt said on Sunday he was the alternative to Boris Johnson, the frontrunner in the race to replace Prime Minister Theresa May, saying he would strive to win a Brexit deal from the European Union.

“The difference between me and Boris, is that I would try for a deal,” he told the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show.

“I am not going to create a set of circumstances that makes it all but impossible to get a deal because I think we should be offering the country some better choices.”

