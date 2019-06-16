I am the alternative to Boris Johnson, says UK foreign minister Hunt
>> Reuters
Published: 16 Jun 2019 05:58 PM BdST Updated: 16 Jun 2019 05:58 PM BdST
British foreign minister Jeremy Hunt said on Sunday he was the alternative to Boris Johnson, the frontrunner in the race to replace Prime Minister Theresa May, saying he would strive to win a Brexit deal from the European Union.
“The difference between me and Boris, is that I would try for a deal,” he told the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show.
“I am not going to create a set of circumstances that makes it all but impossible to get a deal because I think we should be offering the country some better choices.”
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
