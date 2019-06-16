China prepared for long trade fight with the US: party journal
>> Reuters
Published: 16 Jun 2019 04:46 PM BdST Updated: 16 Jun 2019 04:46 PM BdST
The United States has underestimated the Chinese people’s will to fight a trade war and Beijing is prepared for a long economic battle, an influential Chinese Communist Party journal said on Sunday.
China would not give way on major principles in its negotiations with the United States on ending the dispute, the commentary in the ideological journal Qiushi, or Seeking Truth, said.
The editorial represented “a further mobilization of Chinese society” in the struggle against US trade pressure, wrote Hu Xijin, editor-in-chief of the state-run Global Times newspaper, in a tweet.
“China will not be afraid of any threats or pressure the United States is making that may escalate economic and trade frictions. China has no choice, nor escape route, and will just have to fight it out till the end,” the commentary said.
“No one, no force should underestimate and belittle the steel will of the Chinese people and its strength and tenacity to fight a war.”
The United States kicked off a tariff battle with China in 2018, seeking sweeping structural changes from Beijing and alleging that the Chinese have engaged in intellectual property theft over many years, which China denies.
But tensions rose sharply in May after the Trump administration accused China of reneging on promises it had made during months of talks.
The commentary also accused the United States of trying to hamper Chinese technological innovation.
“We must keep the initiative of innovation and development firmly in our hands, increase investment and research in key, core technology areas, pool together more high-value talents, enhance innovation and get rid of the core technology plight,” it said.
US President Donald Trump’s top economic advisor, Larry Kudlow, said on Thursday the economic burden of a trade war would shift to China.
Qiushi said US consumers and businesses had reaped huge benefits from trade with China and warned that trade frictions would inevitably have a serious negative impact on the US economy.
“In an era of economic globalization, trade protectionism is poison, not panacea,” the article said, adding that higher tariffs would increase manufacturing costs for US businesses and push up US consumer inflation.
“As a result of the trade frictions, only a very few Americans will benefit, but the majority of Americans will suffer.”
The US Trade Representative’s Office on Monday will kick off seven days of testimony from US retailers, manufacturers and other businesses about Trump’s plan to hit another $300 billion worth of Chinese goods with tariffs.
FILE PHOTO: Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - Captains Press Conference - The Film Shed, London, Britain - May 23, 2019 Pakistan's Sarfaraz Ahmed and India's Virat Kohli during the press conference. Action Images/Andrew Boyers/Pool/File Photo
India, Pakistan meet in Manchester
ICC Cricket World Cup - India Press Conference - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - June 15, 2019 India's Virat Kohli during a press conference Action Images via Reuters
Kohli plays down Amir duel
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Two dead after light planes collide mid-air in New Zealand
- Saudi Arabia blames Iran for tanker attacks but doesn't want war
- Trump calls London mayor a 'disaster' after a spate of killings
- For US-bound Central American migrants, better to stay in Mexico than be sent home
- Tens of thousands expected to rally to demand Hong Kong leader steps down
- Saudi seeks oil supply protection as US and Iran face off
- Russia's Putin gives China's Xi ice cream on his 66th birthday
- Maoist rebels kill 5 policemen in eastern India
- Embattled Hong Kong leader Lam suspends China extradition bill
- Trump says 'Iran did do it,' as US seeks support on Gulf oil tanker attacks
Most Read
- Devi Shetty launches 'Imperial Hospital' in Chattogram
- DMP updates citizen info amid threats of terrorism, drugs
- India to impose retaliatory tariffs on 28 US goods from Sunday
- Bangladesh secures ECOSOC membership for three years
- FBCCI lauds ‘business-friendly’ budget for FY20
- Police arrest fugitive ex-OC Moazzem
- Indian migrant girl, 6, died in Arizona desert as mother sought water
- Trump calls London mayor a 'disaster' after a spate of killings
- Three killed in alleged shootout in Teknaf
- Saudi seeks oil supply protection as US and Iran face off